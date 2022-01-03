Wave of Connecticut state employee retirements presents an opportunity to diversify the workforce

A surge of state employee retirements in 2022 has the potential to create enormous upheaval at all levels of government.

But it also presents a historic opportunity to build a more diverse and equitable workforce, said members of a legislative task force studying the impact of the impending departures.

“How do we get ready for the retirement tsunami?” Mohamad G. Alkadry, head of the public policy department at the University of Connecticut, recently asked lawmakers. “What is our strategy to ensure the new hires reflect the gender and racial diversity of the state?”

Alkadry and Assistant State Comptroller Tara Downes studied demographic data for more than 28,000 employees in executive branch agencies, a category that includes state police, child protection workers, public health experts, group home employees and more than a dozen other departments.

Their research uncovered several discrepancies based on race and gender.

“We are not trying to correct prior injustices,” Alkadry said. “We’re just asking a simple question about whether or not there’s parity in terms of gender and whether there’s equal representation of people of color in the workforce.”

The study found that Hispanic women make up 7% of Connecticut’s population but constitute 4% of the current state workforce. Moreover, just 2% of recent hires were Hispanic women. “It looks like with new hires we are moving ... backward,” Alkadry said.

Black women fared better: They make up 5% of the population but were 11% of the new hires.

Women overall are far more likely to hold administrative support positions: 87% of those jobs are filled by women. The discrepancy was more pronounced within certain departments. The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, for example, is almost 80% male.

Alkadry recommended that the state institute recruitment and training programs to draw under-represented groups to state government.

State Rep. Harry Arora, a Republican from Greenwich, said he supports those training efforts. But he spoke out against what he called “social engineering” while noting that the statistics could be skewed by other factors, such as fewer women seeking jobs in fields that are traditionally held by men.

“If more men want to be policemen and 90% of the nurse practitioners happen to be women ... it’s important to consider the base rate,” Arora said. “Are we hiring what reflects not the actual population but that actual workforce?”

The study also examined salary data and found additional discrepancies. Black men earned on average 85% of their white male counterparts and Hispanic men earned 84%. Black and Hispanic women earned 91%.

In an effort to fix pay inequities and other issues, the unions have proposed the appointment of an inspector general for racial justice. The position would report directly to the governor and be empowered to investigate systemic barriers to racial justice within the state employee ranks.

Close to a quarter of the state’s total workforce — roughly 13,000 employees — will be eligible for retirement on July 1. State officials believe many of them will opt to depart due to contractual changes that encourage early retirement. The changes, negotiated with a coalition of state employee unions in 2017, include a longer wait for a cost of living adjustment for pension benefits and higher costs for retiree health benefits for those who leave state service after July 1.

About 8,000 executive branch workers will be eligible for retirement, and Alkadry said he expects 5,864 to take it. Thousands of workers in the judicial branch and within the state’s higher education system are also expected to depart on July 1, but they were not included in the study.

Dan Livingston, chief negotiator for the state employee labor coalition known as SEBAC, said the financial incentives aren’t the only factors powering the expected retirement wave.

“The financial incentives are there. .. They’re perhaps not as large as some people think they are,” Livingston said. “But what they are combined with is the tremendous understaffing in many of our agencies, which leads to burnout and a demoralized workforce so people are more likely to retire.”

State Rep. Robyn Porter, a New Haven Democrat and co-chairwoman of the legislature’s labor committee, said she’s concerned about the impact of the departures. “The cliff ahead ... is [going to] impact ... services to our residents and their families, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized people.”

The legislative committee examining the retirement surge will offer a series of recommendations to the full legislature before the General Assembly reconvenes in February.