    Wave in eastern Atlantic may develop into a tropical depression this week, forecasters say

    Monique O. Madan

    The National Weather Service is monitoring a storm that has the potential to become a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic this week.

    “It’s still very early to tell if this have an impact. It’s still very far away — about 3,000 miles away— in the eastern Atlantic,” said Robert Molleda, a meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center. “But these are the kind of kind of systems that if they do form, we need to prepare.”

    He added: “This is a reminder that we are in the first active part of the hurricane season so we need to stay ready.”

    The storm, which was located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of Sunday afternoon, has a 40 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression within the next two days and a 50 percent chance of forming by Thursday.

    A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. If it were to at some point become a tropical storm, it would be named Josephine, national forecasters say.

