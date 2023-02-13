Wave flips kayak, killing 1 and leaving another clinging to pylon, Florida cops say

A 30-year-old woman was found dead one day after the wake from a large boat flipped her kayak in West Florida’s Destin Harbor, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Her companion in the kayak was rescued after being found clinging to a pylon, the sheriff’s office said in a Sunday, Feb. 12, news release.

The woman’s cause of death was not released. She was identified as Bethany Newman of Destin by friends on Facebook.

The incident happened Feb. 11 in waters about 45 miles east of Pensacola.

“At approximately 6:15 pm, a green kayak was overturned by the wake from a large boat in Destin Harbor behind Gilligan’s Watersports,” the sheriff’s office reports.

“The current was moving east. Two people were on the kayak when it overturned. One person was recovered at approximately 9 p.m. holding onto a pylon behind Harbor Docks (restaurant).”

Investigators announced the body recovery early Feb. 12, but did not release details of where the kayker was found.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Newman is an Oklahoma native, according to her Facebook page. She had moved to the area only days before her death, the page reports.

Man swept away while making repairs to pontoon boat off Florida island, deputies say

Woman falls off bow of boat and gets sucked under it into propeller, Florida cops say

Florida has 7 of nation’s 10 ‘deadliest beaches.’ Shark attacks put one at the top