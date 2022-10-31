Has New Wave Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:5FX) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

New Wave Holdings (Catalist:5FX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study New Wave Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Wave Holdings is:

9.6% = S$1.8m ÷ S$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

New Wave Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

At first glance, New Wave Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 6.5%, is definitely interesting. But seeing New Wave Holdings' five year net income decline of 9.9% over the past five years, we might rethink that. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

That being said, we compared New Wave Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 24% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about New Wave Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is New Wave Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

New Wave Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that New Wave Holdings has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for New Wave Holdings.

