A wave of indigenous women run for Brazil's Congress in Bolsonaro backlash

Brazil's indigenous women run for Congress to fight Bolsonaro policies
0
Amanda Perobelli and Pilar Olivares
·3 min read

By Amanda Perobelli and Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A record number of indigenous leaders, most of them women, are running for federal office in Brazil's election next month, in a backlash against the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro.

As destruction of the Amazon rainforest, invasions of indigenous lands and violence against their peoples have surged under Bolsonaro, several of these candidates say they are joining the political fray with a sense of urgency.

"This election is crucial," said Sonia Guajajara, head of Brazil's main indigenous umbrella organization, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), who is running for Congress. "Today, it is the women who are taking up the fight and leading the struggle of indigenous people in Brazil."

Brazil's electoral authorities have registered 60 indigenous candidates for the two houses of Congress this year, including 31 women – the most on record.

Many say their main objective is to unwind the policies of Bolsonaro, who has stopped demarcating indigenous territory and pushed for mining and industrial farming on existing reservations, emboldening violent land grabs and illegal miners.

Bolsonaro says indigenous people should take up the customs and economic activities of their fellow Brazilians and has decried the protection of native reservations as a barrier to progress.

His office and federal indigenous agency FUNAI did not respond to requests for comment.

By contrast, Bolsonaro's leftist rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has vowed fresh funding to curb deforestation and protect indigenous rights, proposing a new ministry attending to Brazil's 1 million indigenous people.

"We want a ministry with an indigenous minister, to be part of a possible Lula government," Guajajara told Reuters.

CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

Indigenous leaders are also pushing to block legislation backed by Bolsonaro and the powerful farm caucus to rule out new reservations on land that was not occupied by native people in 1988, when Brazil's constitution was ratified. Indigenous people say that policy is illegal because their land rights are guaranteed by the constitution even if they had been evicted.

"This 'deadline policy' is how the government will hand over our lands to be destroyed by illegal mining, logging, land grabbers and agribusiness," said Tereza Arapium, running for a seat in the Rio de Janeiro state legislature.

Deforestation of Brazil's Amazon has risen to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro, threatening the habitat of many of Brazil's roughly 300 tribes, considered by environmentalists to be essential in protecting the rainforest.

"Environmental activism is what we already do, it is our way of life. We are the environment," said Celia Xakriaba, who is running for Congress from the state of Minas Gerais.

Another priority cited by indigenous candidates is reforming institutions meant to protect their peoples and territories, along with the biodiversity of the rainforest.

They say FUNAI will have to be restored after Bolsonaro gutted the agency by reducing staff and replacing anthropologists with police and former military officers.

Brazil's first indigenous congressman, the Xavante tribesman Mario Juruna, was elected in 1982. He carried a tape recorder because he said he did not trust the word of non-indigenous Brazilians. Four decades passed before the election of another indigenous representative in Congress – a woman, Joenia Wapichana, from the state of Roraima.

In recent years, women have been increasingly common in tribal leadership roles, with more female chieftains taking up the fight to defend their rights.

"I firmly believe in the strength of women to get elected and raise our voices in Congress," said Vanda Witoto, running for Congress from Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon.

They face a steep challenge in a lower house where farm interests and a large evangelical caucus hold sway, frequently attacking indigenous rights, she said.

"If we are elected, we have a gigantic task to try to stop bills that would open up our territories to mining and agribusiness. We intend to fight them head on," Witoto said.

(Reporting by Amanda Perobelli and Leonardo Benassatto in Sao Paulo, Pilar Olivares in Rio de Janeiro, and Bruno Kelly in Manaus; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Fat Leonard: Malaysian criminal in US Navy scandal recaptured after jail break

    The mastermind of a US navy scam had been on the run in Cuba and Mexico since escaping house arrest.

  • Malaria spreads fast through flood-hit Pakistan

    STORY: Malaria is spiralling into a deadly problem for Pakistan’s flood refugees.As waters recede from cataclysmic floods in hard-hit Sindh Province, cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhoea, malaria, and dengue fever have surged.In the past day, a quarter of the 19,000 patients screened in the province, tested positive for malaria.And officials say water-borne diseases claimed the lives of at least 324 people in flood-ravaged regions. This local hospital in Sehwan takes in large numbers of patients every day.Many, like Manzooran Waris Memon, came in after floodwaters swept away their homes."I had malaria before the floods came. The floods aggravated my sickness because I also have breathing problems. My house collapsed in the floods, which has made my illness worse."Dr Abdul Rauf, said an overwhelming number of flood refugees come in with malaria and gastro ailments. “The number of our patients has increased by 20-30% because of the floods. That is because they are drinking the open flood waters. We usually do not have so many malaria patients. But now, eight or nine out of ten sick children coming to us are suffering from malaria.”Southern Pakistan saw a historic and intense monsoon season since mid-June, affecting around one-seventh of the nation’s 220 million people.Pools of stagnant floodwater, stretching hundreds of kilometres and taking as long as six months to recede, have created the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes and pathogens.Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods now live in the open, in makeshift camps.With the weak health system in Pakistan and lack of support, displaced families complained of being forced to drink and cook with unsafe water.Volunteers have been giving out mosquito repellent, coils and mosquito nets to refugees.But local authorities say they need more test kits and medicines.Many flood refugees also complain supplies have not reached them, despite the efforts of the government and relief groups.

  • Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazilian vote -poll

    The bitter rivals are locked in a battle to lead Latin America's largest economy in a race defined by a deeply polarized Brazil. The new survey put support for Lula at 44% in the first-round vote on Oct. 2 against 34% for Bolsonaro. A week earlier the leftist Lula was favored by 42% of those surveyed, while the far-right Bolsonaro had 34% support.

  • Canada to review impact of cannabis legalization four years on

    Canada on Thursday launched a review of the country's legalization of the use of recreational cannabis four years ago to evaluate its impact on youth, indigenous minorities and others, and to analyze its effect on the economy and the illegal weed market. Canada became the first developed nation to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in October 2018. Canada's health minister was required to conduct a review of the legislation, its administration, and operation three years after coming into force, so the review is coming a year later than had been planned.

  • No Oscar Pick, No Worry: ‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli Signs with CAA and Sets His Next Movie

    India submitted "Last Film Show" instead of "RRR" for its Oscars entry, but that isn't stopping the director from his inevitable and deserved reign.

  • Ranchers’ rebellion: the Californians breaking water rules in a punishing drought

    Ranchers risk fines amid a clash over water rights, as regulators and Indigenous nations warn of environmental danger

  • A stolen mail key unlocked millions in checks — and sent an NC trio to prison

    The three conspirators targeted business and personal checks, then tried to deposit them with phony IDs, prosecutors say.

  • Alabama grandfather is charged in hot car death of toddler, drove vehicle 3 times that day, prosecutor says

    An Alabama grandfather charged in connection with his grandson’s hot car death returned to the vehicle three times without realizing the 2-year-old boy was

  • Construction project in Bondurant needs emergency repairs

    Construction project in Bondurant needs emergency repairs

  • Brazil's Lula to meet with top U.S. diplomat as election nears

    Brazil's leftist presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to meet with the top U.S. diplomat in the country on Wednesday, less then two weeks before the first-round vote in the country's most fraught election in years. Lula, who opinion polls show has a sizeable lead over his far-right rival President Jair Bolsonaro, will meet with Charge d'Affaires Douglas Koneff, as there is currently no U.S ambassador in Brasilia. "As a practice, U.S. diplomats... in Brazil regularly meet privately with political parties and candidates," it said in a statement.

  • Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Will Meet With Jan. 6 Committee: Report

    Various reports have claimed Ginni Thomas was in communication with Trump allies about their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results

  • National group files complaint against Derek Schmidt over support of 2020 election lawsuit

    A group said it filed a complaint Wednesday against Attorney General Derek Schmidt over his support for a lawsuit on the 2020 presidential election.

  • Granderson: The fathers writing abortion laws are showing no mercy for daughters

    Male lawmakers are leading the charge to force women to carry pregnancies to term.

  • Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

    An Iowa man who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol believed a conspiracy theory that law enforcement officers would be arresting “all the corrupt politicians,” starting that day with then-Vice President Mike Pence, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Doug Jensen wore a shirt bearing the letter “Q” to express his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. A viral video recorded by a reporter's cellphone showed Jensen running after a Capitol Police officer who was retreating from a crowd of rioters up a flight of stairs.

  • Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela

    A Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard" who orchestrated one of the largest bribery scandals in U.S. military history has been arrested in Venezuela after fleeing before his sentencing, authorities said Wednesday. The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan authorities Tuesday morning at the Caracas airport as he was about to board an airplane for another country, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Francis had traveled to Venezuela from Mexico with a stopover in Cuba, Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rondon said in a statement posted on Instagram.

  • Trump’s legal bills are being footed by his donors

    As he faces a major new lawsuit from the New York attorney general that could shut down his business, former President Donald Trump will have one advantage that is unavailable to most well-healed defendants: He won’t have to pay for much, if any, of his legal defense.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'

    Cohen said one or two of Trump's adult children might have to "fall on the sword" for him as a result of a New York probe into the Trump Organization.

  • Mobilisation in Russia: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill urges people not to see Ukrainians as enemies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.

  • White House slams Ted Cruz for touting infrastructure project he voted against

    The White House on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for highlighting his work advocating for a highway project he ultimately voted against in March. Cruz and Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced a bipartisan amendment to an omnibus bill passed earlier this year that designated part of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor…