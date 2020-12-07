New Wave: N2 Logics Launches New Website as They Explore Further Downstream Growth Opportunities

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announce its 50% owned digital marketing portfolio company N2 Logics Inc. ("N2"), has launched its own website N2logics.com as it considers incoming opportunities in the nutraceutical and functional mushroom space.

As set out in N2logics.com, N2 aims to refine the way digital growth is done by bringing a newer and leaner, cross-functional approach to marketing. The N2 philosophy removes the inefficiency of having a marketing team that has a developer, designers, SEO experts, PPC experts, content team and so on, by putting all the growth needs of any brand or site into small cross-functional agile teams. This joint venture with N2 provides New Wave with a leading edge in online growth strategy and the opportunities across the globe.

With over 25 years of digital growth experience between them and a proven track record of exponential online growth. The N2 team consists of some of the best minds in digital growth across the globe with multi award winning leadership for content, SEO and UX. First, Joshua Neilly, Ulster Bank Young Entrepreneur of the year 2019 who has worked with and tripled sales of brands such as Namaste and Herbalizestore. Working alongside Branislav Nikolic, who has been involved with successful growth periods of dozens of brands having worked with and grown Fourfivecbd, intertrade Ireland e-merge candidates, and herb.

N2 aims to provide insight to New Wave on existing portfolio brands while seeking out new, exciting and lucrative online opportunities. With a lean and data driven philosophy plus a great track record for success. N2 hopes to be launching its own initiatives by the end of Q1 2021.

Daniel Fox, CEO of New Wave comments, "Health and wellness is a theme of paramount importance in today's society and world. Our goal is to distribute and develop products that improve human functionality and performance. With our ecommerce strategy, we expect to potentially generate significant high margin online growth and N2 is uniquely positioned from a global standpoint to provide an industry leading edge experience to accomplish this".

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive mental health products and therapies. In the CBD, Mushroom based and psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products based on functional mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases. New Wave also contains various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

ABOUT N2 LOGICS

The N2 Logics team brings over 10 years of experience in the field of online e-commerce and digital marketing, they utilize established and true methodologies to attract high quality traffic online through lead generation and conversion optimization. Based on the current digital marketing needs, they focus on world class tactics and digital optimization to provide return on investments. Uniquely positioned with New Wave, N2 Logics will have the ability to grow globally while developing and discovery various products within the industry.

Investors interested in connecting with N2 Logics can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://www.n2logics.com

Information relating to N2 Logics, contained in this news release was provided by N2 Logics and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wave-n2-logics-launches-new-website-as-they-explore-further-downstream-growth-opportunities-301186995.html

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.