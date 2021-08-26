Wave of Republicans call for Biden impeachment or resignation following Kabul attacks

The terrorist bombing attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 12 service members was the final straw for some Republicans.

A wave of prominent Republican lawmakers on Thursday called for President Joe Biden to be impeached or to resign, arguing his decisions created an environment ripe for crisis that indicates he is not capable of leadership.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office,” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted.

“This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign,” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said in a statement.

11 MARINES, NAVY MEDIC AMONG DEAD AS KABUL CASUALTIES CLIMB

They join a chorus of other Republicans calling for Biden’s resignation, impeachment, or removal by the 25th Amendment, as well as the resignation of other top officials in his administration, as Taliban forces took control of the country amid a chaotic U.S. exit.

New York Rep. Claudia Tenney, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds were among those who previously called for resignation. Florida Sen. Rick Scott wanted Biden to be removed through the 25th Amendment process outlined in the Constitution. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment against Biden on his second day in office in January, far before the crisis began — and she introduced a fresh set relating to his handling of Afghanistan and the southern border last week.

Some, including Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Tenney, escalated their resignation calls to impeachment calls following the attack.

Republicans outside of Congress also called for Biden to resign but noted concern about the consequences.

"Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes," tweeted Nikki Haley, former United Nations ambassador. "But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse. God help us."

Other Republican calls for resignation, impeachment, or removal on Thursday include:

Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger: “President Biden’s mishandling of the withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan, along with his Administration’s self-inflicted national security crisis on our southern border and his reckless spending proposals that are causing inflation and the price of goods to skyrocket, make it clear he is not fit for the responsibilities of the presidency. President Biden should be impeached.”

Texas Rep. Brian Babin: “What used to be the harmless gaffes and blunders of an unserious clown with no real power or influence has now led to the deaths and injuries of U.S. servicemembers ... Biden has proven beyond any doubt that he’s not up to the job. He must resign, be removed under the 25th Amendment, or be impeached immediately.”

Georgia Rep. Jody Hice: “President Biden is responsible for every single drop of blood spilled in his botched withdrawal. #BidenMustResignNow.”

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green: "The best thing for America right now would be for Joe Biden to resign or for the Cabinet to step up and take him out."

Florida Rep. Greg Steube: “Joe Biden needs to take responsibility and resign. We must keep our troops safe and our country protected. God bless our soldiers and their families.”

Texas Rep. Michael Cloud: “The Biden Administration has failed Americans on yet another front. Americans have now died due to this Administration’s failures. This is inexcusable & I am calling on Pres. Biden, Sec. of State Blinken, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley to resign.”

Texas Rep. Roger Williams: “Today’s terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are the tragic outcomes of the decisions of a failed American President. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. should resign immediately ... or be legally removed.”

It is politically unlikely Biden would be removed by the 25th Amendment process, which requires Vice President Kamala Harris and a majority of his Cabinet to support his removal. If Biden objected and argued he has the capacity to execute the duties of the office, Congress would assemble to debate the issue, and the vice president could only assume the president’s duties by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress.

Other Republicans who did not go as far to call for Biden’s impeachment or resignation still placed responsibility for the terrorist attack squarely on the Biden administration, arguing it was the result of a messy military withdrawal and poor decision-making.

New York Rep. Elise House Republican said Thursday that “blood is on his hands,” slamming his “weak and incompetent leadership” and calling him “unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.”

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer appeared to caution his Republican colleagues against calling for impeachment or removal. “While it may be tempting to some to use this moment to score political points, now is not the time for that,” he tweeted.

The two top Republican leaders in Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have criticized Biden for Afghanistan but did not call for his resignation or impeachment.

