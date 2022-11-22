Wave of sex abuse lawsuits seen as NY opens door for victims

MICHAEL HILL
·4 min read

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sexual assault victims in New York will get a one-time opportunity to sue over their abuse starting Thursday, under a new law expected to bring a wave of allegations against prison guards, middle managers, doctors and a few prominent figures including former President Donald Trump.

For one year the state will waive the normal deadlines for filing lawsuits over sex crimes, enabling survivors to seek compensation for assaults that happened years or even decades ago.

Advocates say the Adult Survivors Act is an important step in the national reckoning over sexual misconduct and could provide a measure of justice to people who may have needed time to come forward due to trauma, embarrassment or fear of retaliation.

“I feel like I’ve been in jail for almost three decades,” said Liz Stein, 49, who says she was abused by the millionaire and notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was a young woman. “And it’s more than time for me and the other victims to be free of that prison that we’ve been in, and for the people who are accountable to be held accountable.”

The law is modeled after the state’s Child Victims Act, which opened a two-year window in 2019 during which almost 11,000 people sued churches, hospitals, schools, camps, scout groups and other institutions over abuse they said they suffered as children.

Most states that have opened such windows did so only for people abused as children, though New Jersey's included adults.

New York will begin accepting electronic filings on Thanksgiving Day, six months after the law was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Lawyers say they have been getting calls from people considering lawsuits, mostly women.

“I think there will be a lot of women who will say, ‘I think that’s me. Because I think what happened at that Christmas party in 1998 wasn’t right. And I couldn’t tell anybody about it at the time.’ And they want to tell somebody about it,” attorney Jeanne Christensen said.

Legal action has already been promised on behalf of hundreds of women who say they were sexually abused while serving sentences at state prisons.

Other cases could come from college students assaulted by professors, athletes abused by coaches or workers assaulted by bosses.

A lawsuit against Trump is expected from E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine who says he raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump denies the allegation, saying Carroll made it up to sell a book. Carroll is already suing Trump for defamation, saying his denials and disparaging comments to the media damaged her reputation.

Claims can be made against negligent institutions and the estates of dead people. Some are expected from women who were inspired to come forward by the #MeToo movement, only to be told that too much time had passed to take legal action.

It’s unclear there will be as many lawsuits as were filed under the Child Victims Act. That law attracted many lawyers because of the possibility of verdicts against deep-pocketed institutions involved in caring for or educating children.

Stein's lawsuit, to be filed by her lawyer, Margaret Mabie, will be against Epstein's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, and other parties. Stein was working at a shop in Manhattan in 1994 when she met Maxwell, who introduced her to Epstein.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Maxwell's attorneys did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

In addition to the high-profile claims, there will be “many, many more” cases that don’t get publicity, said Liz Roberts, CEO of the victim assistance nonprofit Safe Horizon. Roberts said that for many survivors, just telling their story can be healing.

“I’m just finding my voice, and I’m learning how powerful that can be,” said Laurie Maldonado, one of scores of women who say they were molested during examinations by New York City gynecologist Robert Hadden.

Hadden surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges in state court. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sexually abusing many young and unsuspecting female patients for over two decades.

The medical institutions that employed Hadden, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian, have already resolved claims by 225 women, including one group of 147 that recently settled for $165 million. They said in a statement that they remain open to settling other claims "irrespective of the Adult Survivors Act.”

While the Child Victims Act received a lot of publicity when its window opened in 2019, some advocates are worried too few people are aware of the one opening for adults.

Safe Horizon last week launched a public awareness campaign featuring survivors, including a public service announcement and a news conference in Times Square.

“We’re just keenly aware that a year is a short time,” Roberts said.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect faces 5 counts of murder, hate crimes in Colorado Springs nightclub massacre: Updates

    Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. Updates.

  • China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

    China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National Health Commission since May 26, bringing the total death toll to 5,227. The previous death was reported in Shanghai, which underwent a major springtime surge in cases.

  • The best pumpkin pie I ever made is a surprisingly easy recipe from Bobby Flay

    Of all the celebrity chef recipes for this seasonal dessert I've tried, this one was my favorite. Here's how to make it and what I'd change about it.

  • By refusing to resign, Kevin de León gives anti-Blackness a pass

    Since audio leaked of a racist conversation between Kevin de León and fellow L.A. City Council members, he has said he must stay in office to help the city heal. But by tending to his own wounds, he keeps ours from closing.

  • GOP leaders meet at Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Meeting

    Prominent conservative politicians gathered in Las Vegas to outline their goals at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Meeting. The meeting took place from Friday, November 18 until Sunday, November 20.

  • Baylor University professor calls out university for not 'talking about Brittney' Griner

    A Baylor University professor is gaining attention on social media for an article he published​ about Baylor grad and women's basketball standout Brittney Griner.

  • Supreme Court takes Jack Daniel's case against dog toy maker

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a dispute over a dog toy that got whiskey maker Jack Daniel's barking mad. Jack Daniel's had asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The toy mimics the Jack Daniel's bottle and label but is a parody.

  • Club Q Victims, Heroes Identified by Colorado Springs Police

    Law enforcement officials in Colorado Springs released the names at their third press conference in two days to update the public on developments in the mass shooting.

  • New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total

    The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. What do the odds say about the game?

  • Jury denies release of Walla Walla child rapist

    A jury in Walla Walla County denied the release of a convicted child rapist after the Washington Attorney General’s Office proved that the man remains dangerous.

  • Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gets Restraining Order Against Gun-toting ‘Stalker’

    Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant, just received a restraining order against an alleged stalker whom she says has been “harassing” her and might be carrying a gun. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Natalia claims the man, who we are choosing not to name has, for several years now, “attempted to communicate with […]

  • 2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

    Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at 4,754 meters (nearly 16,000 feet) is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.

  • Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

    Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris — she is the president of the Senate — to break ties.

  • Macron hosts European CEOs to counter US move temptation

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday will host a dinner with a number of European chief executives to convince them not to move production to the United States, where lower energy prices and the Inflation Reduction Act is proving a lure. European leaders have been alarmed by massive anti-inflation measures passed by Joe Biden's administration, which make tax breaks conditional on U.S-manufactured content and which EU industries say make investment in Europe less competitive. "We're having difficulties with companies which are starting to consider offshoring their production or making future investment outside Europe," a French official said, listing high energy costs and the U.S. legislation as reasons.

  • NFL power rankings Week 12: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

    Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

  • Alexandra Breckenridge Just Announced That She’s Done Filming Season 5 of ‘Virgin River’

    Try not to fall out of your seats, Virgin River fans. Thanks to a new Instagram Story from star Alexandra Breckenridge (aka Melinda "Mel" Monroe), we learned that the fifth season of the hit Netflix drama is nearly finished filming. Early on Saturday morning, November 19, Breckenridge shared a photo of a painting to her Story that depicted a woman surrounded by luggage. On top of the pic, the 40-year-old actress wrote, “An actual picture of me leaving Vancouver after 5 months of filming.” Alexan

  • Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

    Prosecutors failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL — and who participated in the hazing — had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony, the court ruled. The SEAL's defense attorneys missed the chance to question the Marine about a “potential motive to misrepresent events." The United States Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals published the ruling last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment.

  • Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras

    One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.

  • Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

    China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the debris it was towing Sunday off Philippine-occupied Thitu island, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said.

  • Tom Cruise's helicopter keeps 'ruining' filming of hit PBS drama 'Call the Midwife,' star says

    Actor Jenny Agutter told the Mirror that Cruise's arrival to the "Mission: Impossible" set via helicopter forces them to reshoot scenes.