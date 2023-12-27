Wave Volleyball Club in Del Mar ranked #1 in the country
Wave Volleyball Club in Del Mar was rated as the #1 volleyball club in the country for 2023. Every year, about 35 Wave Volleyball players move on to play at the college level.
Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo offered an early holiday gift on December 24, narrowing down what he believes will be a “late-January/early-February” release date for the system. The analyst says that the first wave of Vision Pros are being shipped to Apple in about a month, with total shipments numbering around 500,000 for the full year. About a month after the device was revealed, reports suggested that Apple has scaled back expectations from around one million to “fewer than 400,000.”
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Decentralized social network Bluesky is rolling out a new in-app video and music player for links, along with a new "hide post" feature. The new additions bring Bluesky's user experience closer to X (Twitter). The new video and music player works with YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Twitch embeds.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
The market kicks off a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
Nintendo has started shutting down online play opportunities for the Wii U and 3DS consoles. This was originally supposed to happen in April, but it looks like the company couldn’t wait.
Rolls-Royce gives its customers a lot of freedom when it comes to customization. Here are some of the coolest commissions it received in 2023.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
With conference play tipping off in earnest this week, it’s time to update the outlook on candidates for the Naismith Player of the Year.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
More than 200,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.
The Quencher was huge in 2023 (and still is). Get these five limited-edition picks that everyone doesn't already have.
Microsoft’s Copilot tool is now an app on the Google Play Store on Android mobile devices.
Big Three and nonunion automakers are now coming to grips with newly empowered workers. Where will it all lead?