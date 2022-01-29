WaveMaker Joins TM Forum to Democratize the Open, Digital, API-first Application Economy for the 5G Era

·3 min read

An open, and secure enterprise-grade low-code platform suited for rapid, and composable development of scalable, API-first, multi-channel applications.

Plano, Texas, United States --News Direct-- WaveMaker

WaveMaker, the open low-code platform for professional developers is pleased to announce that they have joined the TM Forum and will now enable Communication Service Providers and vendors alike to dramatically increase the pace and throughput of delivering modern applications and experiences by offering a developer-first, API-first, open and composable experience workbench. WaveMaker intends to work within the TM Forum to help providers make an easy transition to a modern, low-code-based application development paradigm with peace of mind and flexibility that is unmatched in the industry.

Backed by a team that started 20 years ago with commercializing the world’s first J2EE app server, WaveMaker enables professional developers in over 60 countries to not only rapidly develop modern applications but also customize them easily for disparate use cases with speed, scale, and security.

Commenting on the association, Vikram Srivats, WaveMaker’s global head of strategic markets, says, “WaveMaker is a glove-like fit with the vision of the TM Forum and its members: that of an open digital architecture and an Open API manifesto driving the next billion digital engagement apps in the 5G era and beyond. Our DNA has the right concoction: fundamentally open, API-first, real code, no-lock-in, developer-friendly, enterprise-ready, component-based composability, and extreme customizability. Rapidly develop serious, secure, rich applications for consumer scale, deploy anywhere, extend or customize easily and elevate your developers (and developer experience) to a whole new level.”

"On behalf of our global member community, I welcome WaveMaker and look forward to witnessing the energy and experience they bring while collaborating on the next generation of standards and frameworks for the TMT industry. Now more than ever, simplifying how operators discover, deploy and operate the software that runs their business is essential to unlocking growth,” said Gregory Geodjenian, Senior Director, Membership, TM Forum.

Wavemaker’s platform allows professional developers to build enterprise-grade applications with the freedom to deploy to an infrastructure of choice. Developers can create or import their custom widgets called “prefabs” - an abstracted component built over data, logic, and UI, combine them to create “user journeys” and embed them into any application with ease. The platform allows seamless co-existence and integration with existing development frameworks in a typical enterprise and adheres to modern architectural choices and best practices of application development. Enterprises use WaveMaker to transform not only how they build and deliver cloud-native apps, but also to transform teams to full-stack development and move more of their software supply chain to customer self-service models--at a fraction of the cost and time associated with traditional development.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker, Inc. is a privately held software platform company headquartered out of Plano, Texas. WaveMaker has SaaS, on-prem, and white-labeled offerings for large enterprises and ISVs to build modern, API-driven, scalable, and secure software applications and platforms. It has significant customers in banking, finance, insurance, and healthcare, who are taking the low-code platform route to modernize their systems and transform business.

For more information, please visit www.wavemaker.com or follow @WaveMaker on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

We help communications service providers (CSPs) and their suppliers to digitally transform and thrive in the digital era. We do this by providing an open, collaborative environment and practical support which enables CSPs and suppliers to rapidly transform their business operations, IT systems and ecosystems to capitalize on the opportunities presented in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

Contact Details

WaveMaker, Inc.

Tobin Sebastian

tobin.sebastian@wavemaker.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/wavemaker-joins-tm-forum-to-democratize-the-open-digital-api-first-application-economy-for-the-5g-era-800089483

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This discounted CarPlay adapter enables Wireless CarPlay in your car

    Why would you plug in your phone when you could use a wireless CarPlay adapter? So many automakers out there should be beyond embarrassed at this point. Why? It’s because their infotainment systems are atrocious. I have Apple CarPlay in my car and to be perfectly frank, it makes every built-in car infotainment system I’ve … The post This discounted CarPlay adapter enables Wireless CarPlay in your car appeared first on BGR.

  • Crypto Crash: 1 Cryptocurrency I'm Still Holding Forever

    Is Ethereum a good investment? Ethereum is already a major player in the crypto space, but it could become even stronger in the coming months and years. One of Ethereum's primary advantages is that its network is programmable.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

    Let's explore why Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) are great ways to bet on this opportunity. No one knows when crypto's current bear market will end, so investors should bet on assets with the potential to outperform in the rebound.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The world is abuzz about the metaverse, an evolving technology that could reshape life as we know it. It describes a network of immersive virtual worlds that blend elements of social media, gaming, entertainment, and commerce, effectively creating a brand new economy. In fact, a recent Bloomberg report called the metaverse the "next big technology platform," and it put the market opportunity at $800 billion by 2024.

  • How to change your plan to avoid the latest Netflix price hike

    Earlier this month, Netflix increased the prices of every one of its plans in the United States. This was the first price hike for American subscribers since October 2020, but it was a rather substantial one. Prices rose by as much as two dollars per month, and as it stands, Netflix’s Standard plan is now … The post How to change your plan to avoid the latest Netflix price hike appeared first on BGR.

  • Will Cardano Hit $3 in 2022?

    When investors talk about potential cryptocurrency leaders, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is often part of the conversation. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Cardano, including the fact that it was created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson. Ethereum is the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency and hosts thousands of decentralized applications (dApps).

  • Google to invest up to $1 billion in Indian telecom operator Airtel

    Google will invest as much as $1 billion in the Indian telecom operator Airtel, the latest in a series of bets the search giant has made in the world's second largest internet market as part of a $10 billion commitment to the country. Google said it will invest $700 million to acquire a 1.28% stake in Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India with over 300 million subscribers, and pour in up to $300 million more to explore multi-year commercial agreements with the telco. The two firms will work to expand Airtel's offerings to cover a wide-range of Android-enabled devices to consumers via "innovative affordability programs," they said.

  • Super Bowl Deals 2022: From Big-Screen TVs to Soundbars, These Are the Best Deals to Score This Week

    This year's deals include a $99 soundbar and a massive 65-inch TV for under $500

  • Scary Android trojan can factory reset your phone after stealing your money

    A dangerous Android banking trojan is evolving, and is now threatening to wreak even more havoc. Last December, we shared a report from cybersecurity experts at Cleafy about BRATA. The report revealed that threat actors using the trojan were calling people to convince them to download malicious apps. As if that wasn’t terrifying enough, BRATA … The post Scary Android trojan can factory reset your phone after stealing your money appeared first on BGR.

  • How to stop your new TV from tracking what you watch

    Your TV is tracking you. Here's how to stop it.

  • Can Stellar Lumens’ (XLM) Entry in Smart Contracts Affect XRP’s dominance?

    Stellar Development Foundation made the announcement that smart contracts would make their debut on XLM in 2022.

  • Super Bowl Roku deals are here and prices start at $24

    Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, some of the hottest sales are back ahead of the Super Bowl! Practically every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $24 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before … The post Super Bowl Roku deals are here and prices start at $24 appeared first on BGR.

  • Polygon dApps Hit a Record High of 7000 As MATIC Struggles at $1.6

    Data from Alchemy shows that around September there were close to 3500 dApps which doubled within the next 3 months by December.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Nvidia or Unity?

    You can bet that a similar story will unfold with the metaverse. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out as two prominent companies vying to succeed in the coming 3D virtual reality world.

  • Child porn image was in plain sight on cell phone handed to Topeka police officer, prosecutor says

    Topeka police did not violate the Constitutional rights of a man facing federal child pornography charges, a prosecutor says.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

    End the week with these Amazon deals on kitchen essentials, tablets, running shoes and more for wallet-friendly prices.

  • Apple Stock Jumps after CEO Hints at Metaverse Investment

    Apple’s Tim Cook in an investor call hinted at making investments in the Metaverse space saying that such applications have potential.

  • iOS 15.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 1 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out the iOS 15.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 1 on Thursday, January 27th. It comes one day after Apple released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to the public. All of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able … The post iOS 15.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 1 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Best Tablets of 2022

    CR's testers weigh in on the latest models from Amazon, Apple, and SamsungBy Thomas GermainPeople buy tablets for very different reasons.In our ratings you’ll find devices that cost less than $10...

  • Amazon's weekend sale has just landed — check out the best deals, starting at just $5

    Score over 60 percent off beloved brands like Apple, Philips, Roomba, and more!