Waverly man indicted for kidnapping and felonious assault

WAVERLY— A Waverly man was indicted Feb. 11 by a Ross County Grand Jury after allegedly assaulting a woman after an argument.

Zane Roosa, 35, was charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

On Jan. 1 police responded to a 911 hang-up at the victim's address on George Hollow Road, said Jenna Hornyak, investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office. When officers arrived, they met with the defendant at the door who claimed a 3-year-old mistakenly made the call.

Deputies observed blood on the defendant's foot and on the carpet. Upon searching the house, deputies found the victim, a woman in her 20's, hiding behind clothes in the bedroom closet.

The victim said she got into an argument with the defendant upon arriving home. The defendant pulled the victim out of the car by her hair. The defendant began punching the victim in the face multiple times and slammed her to the ground, dragging her through the gravel, according to Hornyak.

The defendant then carried her into the house and took her to the bathroom, where the victim called 911, Hornyak said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Chillicothe before being transferred to Grant Medical Center. She was diagnosed with major head and face injuries including a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a subdural hematoma, scalp hematomas, facial contusions, a right pulmonary contusion, a small right hemothorax and a right lumbar spine transverse process fracture.

Roosa was one of 18 cases presented to the Ross County Grand Jury on Friday, 17 of which were returned as true bills.

