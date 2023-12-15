Waverly uses overtime to take down Holt in conference opener
Waverly uses overtime to take down Holt in conference opener
Waverly uses overtime to take down Holt in conference opener
Using a business credit card for personal expenses should be avoided. Not only is it a tax nightmare, but it can add unnecessary problems to your plate. Here's what you need to know.
Your credit card limit is the max amount you can borrow at a time. Increasing your limit can boost your spending power and credit score. Here's how to increase your credit card limit.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Taking out a cash advance is almost never a good idea — it should only be used for emergencies. Here's what you need to know.
Jason Fitz is joined by FOX Sports Rules Analyst and former NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino to get to the bottom of the massive outcry around NFL officiating right now. The duo discuss the Kadarius Toney offsides penalty from Sunday, what's causing the general outrage over officiating, how NFL officials do their jobs, potential solutions to the NFL's officiating problem and much more. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into the biggest storylines of the week. Fitz and Michael talk about the Las Vegas Raiders and whether or not Antonio Pierce should have benched Aidan O'Connell in the disastrous loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Bill Belichick and what he still has to offer to his next team and the Los Angeles Chargers and what they need to do to build around Justin Herbert this offseason.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
The top YouTuber in the U.S., MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) co-founded the new analytics platform ViewStats, which is now available in beta. Similar to tools like Social Blade, ViewStats uses the YouTube API to unveil detailed stats about channels that both creators and their fans can see. Founded alongside Chucky Appleby, a creator who works with MrBeast, ViewStats is differentiating itself with this star power.
Earlier on Thursday, hackers compromised the code behind a crypto protocol used by multiple web3 applications and services, the crypto software and hardware wallet maker Ledger said on Thursday. For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Johann Kerbrat, the general manager of crypto at Robinhood. Johann is leading the application's effort to expand its crypto exchange business and make digital assets more accessible to retail investors.
Here's everything you need to know about Apple CarPlay including how to use it, how to connect it to your vehicle and which cars are compatible
Moms know it's easier to do things (like wrap presents) yourself. But should you be letting your kid "help" out?
While investors were preparing to go nuclear after Sam Altman's unceremonious ouster from OpenAI and Altman was plotting his return to the company, the members of OpenAI's Superalignment team were assiduously plugging along on the problem of how to control AI that's smarter than humans. This week, I took a call with three of the Superalignment team's members -- Collin Burns, Pavel Izmailov and Leopold Aschenbrenner -- who were in New Orleans at NeurIPS, the annual machine learning conference, to present OpenAI's newest work on ensuring that AI systems behave as intended.
Snag pretty pink knife sets, pans and, of course, a mug that says "That's Hot."
Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko lauds Threads' entry into the decentralized social media space, saying the move will make Mastodon -- the open source Twitter/X rival -- "a far more attractive option." Mastodon's app, which is powered by the decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub, has gained more attention in the wake of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, a network that's been since renamed X to reflect Musk's ambitions to turn the microblogging platform into an everything app encompassing creators, payments, video, live audio and shopping.
When Apex Space emerged from stealth last October, the company had a provocative goal: remove the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry by manufacturing satellite buses at scale. To get there, Apex announced today that it has opened a new headquarters and production facility in California that will eventually scale up to manufacture 50 satellite platforms annually. The new facility, which stretches 46,000 square feet, is “essential for meeting customer demand,” Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a statement.
Lolli, a bitcoin and cashback rewards application, has raised an $8 million Series B round, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Alex Adelman, said the fresh capital will be used to roll out Lolli's rewards program to enterprise partners like exchanges, neobanks, banks, payment companies and browsers. “We have historically raised the amount needed to win,” Adelman said.
The barrage of Cadillac EVs continues with our first look at the 2025 Cadillac Vistiq three-row SUV today.
The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.
Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.
More than 68,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.