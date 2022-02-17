Waverly woman found guilty of felony animal cruelty in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE— For the first time in Ross County, a case of felony animal cruelty was successfully prosecuted, said Prosecutor Jeffrey Marks.

Cynthia Temple-Colburn, of Waverly, was recently found guilty of both fifth-degree felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor first-degree cruelty to animals in Judge Matthew Schmidt’s Ross County Common Pleas courtroom.

Temple-Colburn waived her right to trial by jury, so she had a trial where the judge determined her guilt.

Temple-Colburn was indicted and consequently found guilty on the animal cruelty charges after reports that she knowingly dragged a dog on a leash from her vehicle for one mile on a county road on July 6, 2021.

Northfork Animal Clinic veterinarian Blake Lloyd determined that the dog had a large open wound on its abdomen, toes and paw pads that were damaged to the point they were missing, road rash, bleeding, abrasions and swelling to the head and face all consistent with being dragged behind a vehicle.

The dog's condition worsened and required further medical care. It had fluid in its abdomen, needed skin grafts and a leg amputation. It was determined that the dog would have a poor quality of life.

The young, 18-pound mixed-breed dog, named Blake by the Ross County Humane Society staff was humanely euthanized at the recommendation of veterinary staff, according to the Humane Society.

Temple-Colburn will be sentenced on March 24. She faces restitution, a maximum of 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $2,500, Marks said.

The Humane Society assisted with the dog's care, as well as Ross County Dog Warden Pam Longlott, Blake Lloyd and Ohio State University Veterinarian Anda Young.

The Humane Society reminds the public “if you see something, say something” in regards to animal cruelty. Cruelty reports can be made directly to the Ross County Dog Warden office at 740-772-5929.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. She can be reached at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Ross County has its first felony animal cruelty conviction