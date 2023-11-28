Waves Crash Against Michigan Lighthouse Amid Freezing Temperatures

Large waves crashed against a lighthouse on Lake Michigan on Monday, November 27, as temperatures dropped below freezing, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

This footage, recorded by Nathan Voytovick of Nate’s Dronography, shows large waves at St Joseph’s Lighthouse in Michigan. The video also shows what Voytovick said was “sand frozen in place”.

The NWS urged residents in parts of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana to take expect hazardous travel conditions as temperatures dropped below freezing on Monday. Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful