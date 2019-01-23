Waves Cryptocurrency Rises 20% on Vostok Airdrop Details

By CCN.com: Waves, the native cryptocurrency token of a blockchain of the same name, led Wednesday's crypto rally by pounding to gains of more than 20 percent.

At 12:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency established an intraday peak at $3.10, up 25.5% from yesterday's low at $2.47. Overbought, the pair corrected minorly during the late European session to establish its intraday low at $2.97. At press time, it is trading well above its previous intraday high at $3.16 on Binance, with its market capitalization close to $313.4 million and 24-hour adjusted volume near $71.05 million.

The gains follow the cryptocurrency's bearish month, whereby the asset endured an 18.7% drop in its market capitalization on a 30-day timeframe. Today also marks Waves' best single-day performance since January 8, which increases its likelihood to establish further highs in the coming days.

