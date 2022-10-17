Daily Briefing: Waves of drones across morning skies

1
Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes. Also in the news: It's the deadline for anyone who got a six-month tax extension. University of Georgia is back in college football's No. 1 spot.

Suicide drones strike Kyiv

A Russian attack on Kyiv Monday comes a week after the Kremlin unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Air attacks in central Kyiv had become a rarity in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. The deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office said one of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds.

One thing to know: The drones’ intended targets weren’t immediately clear but Russian strikes over the past week have hit infrastructure, including power facilities.

  • Why Russia is attacking now: President Vladimir Putin's new mobilization appears to be a response to the bombing that damaged the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula a week ago and new gains by Ukraine to take back land the Kremlin said it has annexed.

  • Putin has ordered hundreds of thousands of reservists to enter the war as part of a hasty mobilization to beef up Russia's presence in Ukraine. The new soldiers reportedly are being given less equipment than the already substandard allotment provided to other Russian troops.

  • PhotosIntense, sustained bursts of gunfire rang out Monday as the drones hummed overhead, apparently soldiers trying to shoot them down. Others headed for shelter

  • Brittney Griner releaseThe release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Moscow-area prison is a priority for  President Joe Biden but not for Moscow, an aide to Putin said Sunday.

A police officer fires at a flying drone following attacks in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A police officer fires at a flying drone following attacks in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Remembering Raleigh shooting victims

In the aftermath of a Thursday shooting that left five people dead in Raleigh, North Carolina, details emerged about the victims as loved ones and a community mourned. Among those who were killed were a police officer, an avid marathon runner and a neighborhood social butterfly. One was supposed to get married in two weeks at her dream fall wedding in the mountains. Another was just 16 years old and a junior in high school. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after being accused of shooting people in a residential neighborhood before opening fire again along a walking trail. Read more

People set up a memorial table with images of the victims of a shooting in the Hedignham neighborhood on October 15, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
People set up a memorial table with images of the victims of a shooting in the Hedignham neighborhood on October 15, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

More news to know now:

🌤 What's the weather this week? Check your local forecast here.

Xi Jinping to remain 'chairman of everything' in China after being presented a third term

Xi Jinping will upend Chinese political traditions cementing his status as one of the world's most powerful leaders – and take on the U.S. to become the dominant superpower – when members of the country's ruling Communist Party extend a third term as general secretary at the Party's 20th National Congress. The conclave kicked off Sunday and runs for about a week. Xi is already poised to remain in power for the rest of his life after China's lawmakers abolished the two-term limit on the presidency, a largely ceremonial title. Xi will be reconfirmed as president next March. Read more

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing on July 1, 2021.
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing on July 1, 2021.

Got a tax extension? The deadline looms.

Nearly 19 million taxpayers requested a six-month extension for filing taxes this year — that means that plenty of people are looking at an Oct. 17 deadline for filing their federal income tax returns. Those filing in the next few weeks will want to make sure to have all their paperwork in hand, especially for any payments they received in 2021 for the advance child tax credit. These advance payments aren't taxable but they are an important part of calculating your tax refund when you file a 2021 return. Read more

Week 7 college football winners and losers: Tennessee topples Alabama; Michigan rolls; Utah beats USC

No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee played an instant classic that at the very least stands as a watershed moment in the SEC and broader Bowl Subdivision. The Volunteers' 52-49 win is the program's first since Nick Saban took over the Crimson Tide in 2007 and a result that will echo across the rest of the regular season. Here are the rest of the weekend's winners and losers

Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium.

📷 Photo of the day: Best photos from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season 📷

Week 6 brings a new wrinkle to the NFL season. Four teams have a bye week, while others settle into a midseason routine. On Thursday, the Washington Commanders held on for a 12-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. Offense was not a problem Sunday afternoon, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills renewed their rivalry and the Bills pulled off the late 24-20 victory. The Dallas Cowboys couldn't defeat the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. Read more of our Week 6 recap.

Click here to see more photos from NFL Week 6.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) reaches to keep the ball inside the pylon for a touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) reaches to keep the ball inside the pylon for a touchdown.

Selena Gomez at the at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday.
Selena Gomez at the at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday.

