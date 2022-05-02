WAVE's Kent Taylor makes his 2022 Kentucky Derby horse picks
WAVE's Kent Taylor tells us why he's going with Epicenter and the other horses in his Kentucky Derby trifecta.
Horse Racing Nation's Ed DeRosa makes his 2022 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby picks
Top challengers to Zandon include Epicenter, Messier, Mo Donegal and White Abarrio.
Here's a look at the field for the 148th Kentucky Derby, to be run Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Bob Baffert won't be at this year's Kentucky Derby, but two horses he trained will be. Are they the favorites, and who are the longshots?
Derby Week officially kicks off with Champions Day at Churchill Downs this Tuesday and betting has never been easier.
Un Ojo finished eighth in the Arkansas Derby; Ethereal Road enters after fourth-place finish in Lexington for trainer D. Wayne Lukas.
The sports department takes their best guess at who will win this year's Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.
