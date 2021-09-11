Waves surge as Chanthu passes by Taiwan
Typhoon Chanthu brought rain, winds and strong surf to coastal Taiwan on Sept. 11.
Typhoon Chanthu brought rain, winds and strong surf to coastal Taiwan on Sept. 11.
Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan with heavy rain Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast heading for Shanghai. On the Chinese mainland, the government issued a typhoon warning for Shanghai and warned of possible torrential rains. Airline flights and train service in Taiwan were suspended Saturday as the storm approached.
But Tehran is holding all recordings at its sites as negotiations over the U.S. and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled.
No. 10 De La Salle's 30-year, 318-game winning streak against Northern California opponents is over.
Airline flights, ferries and train service were canceled as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward Taiwan on Saturday and authorities warned of high wind and heavy rain along the island's south and east coast. Chanthu's center was forecast to pass Taiwan's east coast on Sunday, but its edge should dump rain on land, the Central Wealth Bureau announced. Chanthu was southeast of Taiwan's southern tip, moving north with winds of 173 kph (108 mph) and gusts up to 209 kph (130 mph), according to the CWB.
La'el Collins has been suspended the next five games without pay for violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse.
The storm gathered speed as it raced toward the island, making landfall in the early morning hours as a Category 1 storm.
Small employers like Bob Roth on Friday voiced frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate that workers either get vaccinated or tested regularly to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The co-owner of RoMan Manufacturing, a producer of transformers and glass-molding equipment in Grand Rapids, Michigan, supports vaccination but worries about increased costs, such as for testing and administration, that small companies like his will be forced to bear. "It's easy when you sit in Washington, D.C., to say the employers will handle it," he said.
Darkness set in for Natasha Blunt well before Hurricane Ida knocked out power across Louisiana. Months into the pandemic, she faced eviction from her New Orleans apartment. Like nearly a fifth of the state’s population — disproportionately represented by Black residents and women — Blunt, 51, lives below the poverty line, and the economic fallout of the pandemic sent her to the brink.
Electricity prices and energy commodity prices are soaring in Europe, and prices could continue to rise as storage levels remain below par just ahead of the winter season
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up Saturday to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of Hurricane Larry. The city’s streets were linked with fallen branches Saturday morning, and trees were uprooted and overturned on many lawns. The City of St. John’s is asking residents to stay home do crews can clean up the torn branches, downed power lines and scattered debris.
Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Super Typhoon Cha
Tracking Typhoon Chanthu; tropics update for Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed allegations with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was illegally fired in retaliation and will continue pursuing her legal complaints against the tech giant.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News.“I’m really disappointed because I love Apple
Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process. Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day.
If only we were all this flexible.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho has a long and deep streak of anti-government activism that has confounded attempts to battle a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelming hospitals in the deeply conservative region. A deadly 1992 standoff with federal agents near the Canadian border helped spark an expansion of radical right-wing groups across the country and the area was for a long time the home of the Aryan Nations, whose leader envisioned a “White Homeland” in the county that is now among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals in northern Idaho are so packed with COVID-19 patients that authorities announced last week that facilities would be allowed to ration health care.
The former Cup driver, current team owner and TV analyst is making his first and only start in the lower-level Xfinity series this Saturday.
On Saturday morning the ESPN College GameDay crew didn't have much positive to say about the LSU Tigers football program.
The actress helped celebrate Iris Apfel's 100th birthday.
When the last mourners departed and funeral director Shawn Troy was left among the headstones, he wept alone.