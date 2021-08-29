Waves, wind and rain; Hurricane Ida hits the US
Areas all across Mississippi felt the impact of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, as it came ever closer to making landfall.
Hurricane Ida 11 a.m. update
Hurricane Ida near category 5 strength
With top sustained winds of 150 mph, Ida made landfall over Port Fourchon in Louisiana.
Ginger Zee looks back at how parts of New Orleans have evolved since Katrina.
As Hurricane Ida bears down on Louisiana, residents are preparing for a potentially catastrophic storm with life-threatening storm surges and flooding. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports on preparations in New Orleans.
Tropical Storm Ida swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday as a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.
“I’ve used it every day for a year and a half.”
Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana early Sunday afternoon, as forecasters warn of 'catastrophic' storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rainfall coming witn it.
Officials predict that the storm could become a Category 4 hurricane before it makes landfall south of New Orleans this weekend.
An emergency flight out of Louisiana carrying dozens of adoptable dogs and cats landed in San Diego on Saturday after as Hurricane Ida looms near the Gulf Coast. CBS affiliate KFMB-TV's Ariana Cohen reports.
“We feel very good about what is inside the hurricane risk reduction system,” John Bel Edwards said.
Louisiana’s unique terrain and low-lying cities make landfalling hurricanes a harrowing prospect in this part of the southern United States.
