Was Wavestone SA’s (EPA:WAVE) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s?

When Wavestone SA’s (EPA:WAVE) announced its latest earnings (30 September 2018), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Wavestone’s average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not WAVE actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see WAVE has performed.

How Well Did WAVE Perform?

WAVE’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of €29m has jumped 38% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 22%, indicating the rate at which WAVE is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s see whether it is solely owing to an industry uplift, or if Wavestone has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Wavestone has invested its equity funds well leading to a 23% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.8% exceeds the FR IT industry of 4.9%, indicating Wavestone has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Wavestone’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 24%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 6.5% to 72% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Wavestone’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Wavestone to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for WAVE’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for WAVE’s outlook. Financial Health: Are WAVE’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

