Wavestone SA (EPA:WAVE): Will The Growth Last?

Since Wavestone SA (EPA:WAVE) released its earnings in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 7.0% in the upcoming year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 23%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €31m, we should see this rise to €33m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Wavestone. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Wavestone to keep growing?

The longer term expectations from the 3 analysts of WAVE is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €31m and the final forecast of €44m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for WAVE’s earnings is 11%. EPS reaches €2.06 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.54 EPS today. In 2022, WAVE's profit margin will have expanded from 7.9% to 8.8%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Wavestone, I've put together three essential factors you should look at:

