Are Wavestone SA’s (EPA:WAVE) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll evaluate Wavestone SA (EPA:WAVE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Wavestone:

0.24 = €56m ÷ (€384m - €152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Wavestone has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Wavestone's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Wavestone's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the IT industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Wavestone's ROCE is currently very good.

In our analysis, Wavestone's ROCE appears to be 24%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 14%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Wavestone's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:WAVE Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Wavestone.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Wavestone's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Wavestone has total liabilities of €152m and total assets of €384m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. Wavestone's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Wavestone's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.