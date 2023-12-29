WAVY’s top 10 most read stories in 2023

Note: The video above aired at the time Churchland’s JV girls basketball coach was fired for impersonating a player.

PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) — As 2023 draws to a close, we’re looking back at some of the most popular stories of the year on WAVY.com.

Several will probably easily come to mind, including those with ongoing coverage like the Richneck Elementary School shooting. Some others might surprise you.

Here are our most read local stories of 2023:

Richneck Elementary shooting (multiple)

The Jan. 6, 2023, shooting of Richneck Elementary Abby Zwerner by her 6-year-old student wasn’t just the biggest story in our area to start 2023, it was one our most followed topics throughout the year. The child’s mother, Deja Taylor, was just sentenced to two years on felony child neglect related to the case, in addition to a 21-month sentence for a federal gun charge.

Zwerner meanwhile is no longer teaching and has filed a $40 million against the Newport News school system, saying that administrators ignored multiple warnings that the boy had a gun.

You can read WAVY’s complete coverage here.

Man dies after truck crashes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

In June, 36-year-old Christopher A. Scott died after his tractor-trailer crashed off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. He was called a social butterfly who loved his family, and his third child had just been born a few days prior. A blown tire caused the crash, investigators confirmed.

Body of driver that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel identified; youngest child born Friday

Police: Blown tire led to crash of truck off of CBBT, man’s death

Virginia’s 2023 elections

In November, all seats of the Virginia General Assembly were up for grabs, and Virginia Democrats ended up winning back control of the House of Delegates and keeping control of the Virginia State Senate. That dealt a big blow to some of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposals, including restrictions on abortion.

The wins also led to a series of historic firsts for Virginia and Hampton Roads. Portsmouth Del. Don Scott will be the first Black speaker of the House of Delegates, and Portsmouth state Sen. Louise Lucas will be the Senate’s first ever Black finance chair.

Man falls off Carnival cruise from Norfolk

In May, Ronnie Peale Jr. fell off the Carnival Magic, a cruise ship that was heading back to port in Norfolk from the Bahamas. Peale fell overboard off the coast of Florida and the Coast Guard later suspended their search for his body. His family said Peale had a “zest for life” and loved to read.

Portsmouth JV basketball coached fire after impersonating player

This one of our wackier stories of the year, one that ended up getting shared well beyond Hampton Roads. Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old former assistant coach for the Churchland JV girls basketball team, impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team that was out of town.

The team ended up canceling its season and head coaches for both the Truckers’ JV and varsity teams ended up being fired after the incident.

Chesapeake resident banned for life from Rivers Casino Portsmouth

This September story came from Andy Fox, who got the exclusive interview with Chesapeake resident Rudy Feuerschutz. He says he’s banned for life from Rivers Casino Portsmouth for “possible loansharking.”

He denied any loansharking activity, but did admit to loaning $500 to friends inside the casino on two occasions.

Read the full story from Andy here.

Closure for family of woman killed by Portsmouth police officer

In July, retired Portsmouth police officer Vincent McClean was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Carmeita “Carly” VanGilder, who was 28 and pregnant with her second child when she died in a Portsmouth holding cell on Dec. 13, 2018.

The indictment brought some closure for Carmeita’s parents, Joe and Michelle.

“Even if the indictment is here and he is not found guilty, it will hopefully make another police officer stop and say, ‘Hey, am I doing all I can do to save an individual’s life,’” Michelle VanGilder told WAVY’s Adrienne Mayfield.

Read the full story here.

MacArthur Center’s last remaining anchor department store went down in September, selling just about everything inside, much of it at big discounts.

The chain still has locations at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake and Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News.

Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy shot by murder suspect

On January 11, a Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy was critically hurt after being shot by a murder suspect in Hampton. The deputy, Investigator Scott Chambers, lived and the suspect, Lamont Lee Lewis, was killed by police. Lewis was wanted for the killing of of his wife, Tivona Foggs, police said.

Chambers was later recognized with a Deputy of the Quarter award and a medal of excellence.

Portsmouth’s casino opened in mid-January to lots of fanfare, but also backlash. Guests and workers weren’t thrilled that the new casino allowed smoking throughout the main gaming floor. After lots of negative feedback, Rivers eventually changed their policy to have smoking only on half of the gaming floor.

Full Rivers Casino coverage

