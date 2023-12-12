WAVY Weather Afternoon Update | December 12, 2023
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Steve Fundaro has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area.
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
Here's a list of the best projectors you can buy at all price points, as well as tips and tricks for shopping for a projector.
Make spirits bright with the best holiday fragrances, delivered right to your (or their) front door.
Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.
Adobe today launched an update to Spectrum, the design system the company has used as the basis for all of its app and web experiences for the last 10 years. Called Spectrum 2 (no surprise there), this new design system backs off a bit from the austerity of the current Spectrum design and adds quite a few more splashes of color to, as the company says, "make Adobe tools even more intuitive, inclusive, and joyful to use across platforms, while supporting our mission of enabling Creativity for All." You can already find parts of Spectrum 2 in recent Adobe web apps like its Firefly generative AI service, Adobe Express and some of the new Adobe Acrobat web experiences.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
The biggest news stories this morning: How to get a refund for The Day Before, the game canned in just four days, Apple launches its long-awaited Journal app, The best fast chargers.
It's too early to call Bryce Young a bust, but he isn't having a good rookie year.
After a serious health situation, Stephen Colbert comes back strong, plus George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Dua LIpa have some serious late-night laughs.
After years of aggressive expansion at home, China's autonomous vehicle upstarts are now setting their gaze on overseas markets. WeRide, in particular, has been on a licensing spree. On Monday, WeRide announced it has obtained two licenses from Singapore that will allow its robobuses to test on public roads on a "larger" scale.
The Titans scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:40 to stun a Dolphins team struggling with a hobbled Tyreek Hill.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him Monday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
These house shoes are so cute, you'll be tempted to wear them all around town, too.
The New York Times addresses why and how more than 7,300 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2021 — three-quarters of them in the nighttime.