WAVY Weather Night Update | Jan. 11, 2024
Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. More weather: https://www.wavy.com/weather/
Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. More weather: https://www.wavy.com/weather/
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Toyota GR Yaris appears at Tokyo Auto Salon with more power, updated styling and even a rally-style handbrake option.
"Anyone who's paid attention to beauty culture and how it's been shifting over the past five to 10 years could have probably predicted this."
Nvidia is taking AI on the road at CES 2024.
The Realme 12 Pro+ is apparently the first in its price segment to offer a 3x periscope zoom camera, and with a larger sensor than the competition.
The short-track series began in 2021 and was televised on ESPN in 2023.
The Detroit Auto Show moved to June. Then it didn't. Then it moved to September. And now it's moving back to January? Here's the latest.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
A song from 1963 is the soundtrack to one of TikTok's latest slideshow trends.
Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.
According to Business Insider, Meta recently told at least 60 of its employees at Instagram that it's eliminating their position altogether.
Google is laying off over 1,000 employees across multiple divisions, including engineering and services, late Wednesday. The affected divisions include voice-activated Google Assistant as part of the knowledge and information product team restructuring; and the Devices and Services PA (DSPA) team that manages Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware.
Dug McDaniel will still be allowed to play in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines during his suspension.
Gasoline inventories rose last week, signaling lackluster demand even for this time of year.
According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country affected by Tuesday's pummeling.