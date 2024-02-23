Wawa coming to Pooler. Would you rather Wawa or Buc-ee’s near Beaufort County?

Wawa is one step closer to opening its first Georgia location as Pooler City Council members approved its site plan on Tuesday.

The location for the northeastern-based convenience store will be 1480 Pooler Parkway, less than two miles from Costco.

Meanwhile, the Texas-founded Buc-ee’s has broken ground on its newest Georgia location off I-95 in Brunswick.

Both Wawa and Buc-ee’s are sought out by travelers both to fuel up vehicles and to fill up stomachs. Wawa is known for its coffee, hoagies and other fresh food selections; Buc-ee’s is known for its large number of gas pumps, clean restrooms and over-the-top volume of meals, snacks and general merchandise, much of it featuring the Buc-ee’s mascot.

As both of the popular chains move closer to Beaufort County, we wondered which our readers prefer.

To be clear, neither of these businesses has announced plans to locate in Beaufort County. Would you be excited if they did, though? Which would you rather see in our area? Let us know in the poll below.