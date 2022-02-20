🌱 Wawa Free Museum Admission + West Philadelphia Fire Burns Boy

Happy Monday, people of Philadelphia! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Warmer with sunshine. High: 58 Low: 40.

As Black History Month comes to a close, Wawa is offering free admission to two Philadelphia museums on Saturday, Feb. 26. Wawa volunteers will come to the African American Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then at the National Constitution Center from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., to serve free concessions while supplies last. Both museums are strongly encouraging guests to register in advance. (PhillyVoice.com) A fiery car crash in North Philadelphia killed a man on Saturday morning. According to Philadelphia police, a minivan heading south on Broad Street swerved and hit a pole in the median. The minivan then burst into flames, trapping the driver inside; medics on the scene reported the man was dead by the time they arrived. (CBS Philly) On Saturday afternoon, a West Philadelphia house fire hospitalized a four-year-old with third-degree burns. Though fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire on Filbert Street, the child's grandparents believe a faulty extension cord is to blame. According to FOX 29, Red Cross was on the scene to assist; a community leader is also setting up a fund to help the family. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Ranger Program: "George Washington and the Cabinet" - Independence National Park; President's House Site (11:00 AM)

Slide Program: "Presidential Visits to Philadelphia" - Independence National Park; Independence Visitor Center (1:00 PM)

Police are investigating a break-in at an abandoned school in Southwest Philadelphia. (WPVI-TV)

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, L GBTQ domestic violence remains a significant issue within the city. (Pennsylvania Capital-Star)

Here's how current COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania compare to the rest of the country. (24/7 Wall St. - Philadelphia)

