Wawa gas station and 24/7 market proposed for site of former restaurant in Wayne

WAYNE — A local developer is planning to build a Wawa convenience store and gas station at the site of a former all-you-can-eat buffet on a busy township road.

Spylen Development of Oakland Inc., which owns the 2.4-acre property at 862 Hamburg Turnpike, has proposed to demolish the 8,263-square-foot vacant restaurant and a 1,969-square-foot residence on the same lot.

The Chinese restaurant, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet, closed four years ago. The location is perhaps better known as the longtime address of Casey O’Toole’s Restaurant & Draught Bar.

Drawings on file with the Planning and Zoning Department show that the Wawa market would be 5,915 square feet. The plan also calls for six fuel pumps and 57 parking spots.

The proposal by Spylen Development will have to be considered by the Planning Board.

