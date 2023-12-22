Wawa, a hoagie-serving convenience store with a cult following, proposed for Savannah area

Pooler could soon be getting a Wawa.

According to Pooler City Planner Brian Cooks, there is a proposal pending that is still under review but hasn't been yet been approved for the site.

The popular convenience store and gas station was founded in Pennsylvania, and is largely known for its food items like hoagies. It has more than 1,000 locations nationwide, and is expected to open at least four other locations in Georgia.

Plans have been approved for a location in Bainbridge, in southwest Georgia. The other locations under consideration are Hinesville, Brunswick and Jesup, according to What Now Atlanta.

What Now Atlanta reported that the Wawa would be at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Pine Barren Road.

The plan was to open the first Wawa store in Georgia in 2024, with a potential up to 20 additional stores entering the state, depending on the success of the first one, according to a 2022 press release from Wawa.

This is a developing story.

