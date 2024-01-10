Wawa launches campaign to hire more than 300 positions in Tampa, Southwest Florida

Wawa is officially launching a hiring campaign to fill hundreds of customer service associate positions at more than 50 stores in Florida.

From Tampa to Naples, store officials said they are wanting to hire "team players, day brighteners and go-getters" who want to make life a little better every day. As part of the campaign, more than 300 positions are available across the stores.

“At Wawa, we are always looking for associates seeking the opportunity to grow and thrive in a food service, customer-focused environment at a company with one-of-a-kind culture of teamwork” Robert Yeatts, Senior Director of Store Operations in Florida, said. “We are thrilled to launch this campaign in the Tampa and Southwest Florida regions to invite candidates to join our growing Flock and see how high they can soar in their careers.”

Here's what to know about the positions and how to apply.

What are the job duties of Wawa's Customer Service Associate?

According to LinkedIn, the job description of a Wawa customer service association is: "Works in support of the store management team to facilitate and perform a variety of tasks including customer service, food and beverage preparation, cash register duties, general housekeeping and other related functions."

How much are Wawa's Customer Service Associates paid?

Wages begin at $15 per hour for customer service associate in Florida, according to Glassdoor.

What other job opportunities does Wawa offer?

Wawa has employment opportunities for both management and non-management associates. According to their press release, they offer part-time positions that "fit many lifestyles but also a strong internal career path that provides significant advancement and growth opportunities."

They also noted that more than 80% of open jobs are filled internally by promoting Wawa Associates through its store leadership structure.

What benefits does Wawa offer employees?

Wawa said it provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include flexible schedules, health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement an annual 401(k) match, a free Wawa Shorti Hoagie per shift and a discounted Associates' menu.

Associates who stay with Wawa long term will be able to take part in Wawa’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which seeks to helps associate prepare for future and retirement. The ESOP is provided to Associates at no cost and is in addition to other core benefits, including 401(k) match.

Wawa is almost 40% owned by Associates through the ESOP. Wawa’s ESOP ranks as one of the top-10 largest ESOPs in the country.

How do I apply for Wawa's open positions?

Wawa officials said that individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online at www.wawa.com/careers.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Wawa is hiring in Florida, more than 300 customer service positions