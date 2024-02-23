Wawa is officially coming to Georgia. Here’s where the state’s first store will be

Wawa is coming to Georgia after city officials approved plans for what will be the Peach State’s first, news outlets reported.

The popular gas station and convenience store chain is opening a location in Pooler, a city of about 28,700 just outside of Savannah, WJCL reported.

The store, best known for its built-to-order hoagies, coffee and snacks, will be built on Pooler Parkway, according to the station. The chain was founded in 1964 and operates more than 950 stores across six states and Washington, D.C., its website says.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Pooler City Council voted 3-3 to approve site plans for the new Wawa, with Mayor Karen Williams breaking the tie in support of the convenience store, The Savannah Morning News reported. The approval came amid concerns from the community about traffic and safety issues.

“You can’t stop growth in Pooler, but we can be smart about it,” Williams said, according to the newspaper.

McClatchy News reached out to Wawa for more information Friday, Feb. 23, and was awaiting a response.

This month, the chain announced plans to open more than 70 new stores with first-time locations in Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama.

“Since our first store opened its doors 60 years ago, it’s been an honor serving our communities with trusted quality products and convenience to most importantly offering comfort and camaraderie to local friends and neighbors,” Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a news release.

Wawa reportedly has plans for more locations in Coastal Georgia, WTGS reported, citing a Wawa spokesperson. They include:

Jesup, Georgia

Brunswick, Georgia

The Pooler location is expected to be finished by early 2025, at the latest, the spokesperson told the station.

Pooler is about 10 miles northwest of downtown Savannah.

