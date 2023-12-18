Is Wawa open on Christmas Eve? These Florida stores are open 24 hours for last-minute shopping

Got your Christmas shopping done? Are you starting to think you should probably start?

Good news for us after-the-last-minute shoppers, there will be some places open all night on Christmas Eve. But don't expect a big selection.

Most retail locations in Florida will be closed by 6 p.m. or so on Christmas Eve, with a few like Bealls, Best Buy, Publix, Target, T. J. Maxx and Walmart staying open a little later. But for the really late shoppers or the people already on the way to the Christmas party who suddenly realized they forgot a person, here are the 24-hour places that will be ready for you.

Is 7-Eleven open Christmas Eve?

Even Santa does some last-minute shopping at 7-Eleven.

Most 7-Eleven locations will be open 24 hours a day, including Christmas Eve and Christmas. Here's where to check the hours for a location near you.

Is Buc-ee's open Christmas Eve?

There aren't a lot of Buc-ee's in Florida, but the "Disney World of gas stations" in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine are major destinations for travelers every day of the year. They're also open every day of the year, 24 hours a day, and that includes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Is Circle K open Christmas Eve?

Festive things are afoot at the Circle K.

Most Circle K locations will be open 24 hours including on Christmas Eve. Check your local location hours to be sure.

Is CVS open Christmas Eve?

CVS is one of the few retailers open on Christmas Day.

CVS has 24-hour locations across most major metropolitan areas in Florida but most CVS's close between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sundays. Many locations will be open during their regular hours on Christmas Eve but some will close earlier. Check your local CVS for more details.

Is Walgreens open Christmas Eve?

Walgreens may be the king of last-minute gifts.

There aren't as many 24-hour Walgreens around anymore, although there are still some all-night locations mostly along the I-4 corridor in central Florida and in St. Petersburg, with more sprinkled down the east coast.

Most other Walgreens will be open normal hours, opening from 6 to 8 a.m. and closing from 10 p.m. til midnight, depending on the location, and opening as usual on Christmas Day.

Some locations may be closing earlier on Christmas Eve, however. Check here to call your local Walgreens and make sure.

Is Wawa open Christmas Eve?

The insanely popular convenience store chain Wawa is ready to help you with a hoagie 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including holidays. But, to save yourself a trip, check your local Wawa for holiday hours.

