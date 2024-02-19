Wawa plans to build superstore at the site of a ‘legacy’ location

UPPER PITTSGROVE - Call it the Wawa two-step.

The convenience store chain plans to knock down a longtime store here and replace it with a larger building and fuel station.

The superstore is to rise at the intersections of Routes 40 and 77 in Upper Pittsgrove.

Construction could begin early next year, pending approvals from the state's transportation and environmental-protection agencies, according to Duncan Prime, a Moorestown attorney for Wawa.

Members of the Joint Land Use Board voted unanimously to advance the project on Thursday, Feb. 15, said Prime.

"Once we get all of the (state) permits, we'll close and demolish the old store," the attorney said.

Construction of the 5,950-square-foot superstore is expected to take a year to 18 months.

Wawa emphasizing larger stores, fuel islands

The Salem County project will mirror Wawa's ongoing departure from "legacy" stores in favor of superstores with gas sales.

For instance, Wawa last year closed decades-old stores in Pine Hill and Oaklyn, while simultaneously opening superstores at nearby locations.

Similarly, it razed an older Voorhees store to make way for a larger replacement in 2022 at White Horse and Burnt Mill roads.

The Pennsylvania-based firm, formerly in the dairy business, opened its first Wawa Food Market in 1964. It expanded to New Jersey and Delaware by 1969, according to Wawa's website.

The company last year celebrated the opening of its 1,000th store with the opening of its new Oaklyn location.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

