Wawa seeks liquor license for Pocono Twp. location under construction

Wawa is seeking approval from Pocono Township to transfer a liquor license to the upcoming location on Route 611.

The Wawa construction is underway in Pocono Township at the site of the old Tannersville Inn. Beams and framing are visible as plans for a 5,585-square-foot Wawa store and 12 fueling pumps are materializing.

Pocono Township's Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on March 4 to consider approval for Wawa Inc.'s request to transfer a restaurant liquor license to the new facility.

A new Wawa is under construction on Route 611 in Pocono Township at the site of the old Tannersville Inn, as seen on Feb. 8, 2024.

"Almost every gas station in the region sells beer now as a standard process," said Pocono Township Manager Taylor Muñoz. "They purchase the license and the state requires the township to essentially rubber stamp the transfers."

According to Muñoz, this is an R liquor license, which stands for restaurant. "In Pennsylvania, these R-rating licenses require establishments to have seating and food service for at least 30 people to be eligible, even if you never plan to have people sitting there."

Of the six other Wawa locations in Monroe County, only two stores along Route 940 — in Mount Pocono and Blakeslee — hold liquor licenses, a search of Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board records shows.

The Sheetz up the road from this new Wawa also holds a liquor license.

Elsewhere in Monroe County, Smithfield Gateway will be home to a Wawa on Route 209 in East Stroudsburg. Additional Wawas along Route 611 have been proposed in Pocono Township and Stroud Township.

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Wawa under construction on Route 611 seeks liquor license