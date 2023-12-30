Wawa or Sheetz? Penn State coach James Franklin picks his team in great Pa. convenience store debate

Dec. 29—It was a tough choice.

Penn State coach James Franklin was asked at Friday's press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl to name Wawa or Sheetz as his favorite Pennsylvania convenience store.

"You're putting me in a tough spot," said Franklin, who grew up in Langhorne.

"I grew up just outside Philadelphia, so I'm a Wawa guy," he said. "But now I live in central Pennsylvania, and it's Sheetz."

But Franklin ultimately picked a team in the great Pennsylvania convenience store debate.

"I think I've got to stay with Wawa. I've got to stay with my roots," Franklin said. But I've really learned to appreciate Sheetz being in central Pennsylvania," Franklin went on to say.

Despite his preference, Franklin said he saw a chance for some NIL opportunities.

"I'm willing to negotiate if Sheetz or Wawa would like to work with our players," he said.