Wawa in the works for Brunswick, gas station’s first Georgia store will open in Pooler

A Wawa location is in the works for the Golden Isles.

Wawa has purchased the site at 4330 New Jesup Highway in Brunswick, according to Glynn County permit records.

An opening date for the Brunswick location is not yet set.

Wawa is known for offering a full menu of hoagies, wraps, burritos, and more. Currently, the closest stores to Georgia are the locations in Jacksonville.

The first Wawa in Georgia will be opening up in Pooler, which is west of Savannah.

City leaders there approved zoning and site plans for the location, FOX28 in Savannah reports.

Other locations in Georgia are planned for Jesup, Hinesville, and Bainbridge, according to USA Today. It’s unclear when those stores will break ground.

It’s all part of Wawa’s plan to open more than 70 new stores in 2024, “including first stores in three new states of Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.”

The first Wawa opened in 1964 in the Philadelphia area.

