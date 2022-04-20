Wax museum shooter tells Myrtle Beach police he thought gun was haunted house prop

The man arrested after Saturday’s shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum told police he believed the gun was a prop in the museum’s haunted house exhibit.

Keal Latrell Brown, of North Charleston, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after knowingly giving the gun used in the Myrtle Beach shooting to a minor, according to a Facebook post from Myrtle Beach Police.

The post does not say when he gave the gun to a minor or whether he had any relation to the child. The Sun News has requested the incident report to learn more details.

Initial investigation revealed that a group, including Brown, was frightened by a performed for the haunted house, leading to one person falling down and a gun sliding into Brown’s foot as part of the scramble, the release states.

Brown then fired it twice, hitting the haunted house performed once in the shoulder. He later told investigators that he believed the gun was a prop.

There is no immediately available information on the current condition of the victim.

The investigation has included statements from the victim, Brown and witnesses, along with video surveillance.

Additional charges against Brown are likely, according to the release.

Brown was taken into custody in Charleston after fleeing following the shooting, police said previously.