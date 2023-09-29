Waxahachie man sentenced to life in prison for beating daughter to death

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A Waxahachie man was sentenced to life in prison this week for beating his infant daughter to death.

38-year-old Jose Sierra received the sentence on Thursday for injury to a child.

Jose Sierra (Source: Ellis County Jail)

On December 28, 2021, Sierra flagged down two maintenance workers outside the Ellis County Jail and told them his 7-month-old daughter Valeria was unresponsive.

Paramedics were called, but the child was pronounced dead.

Medical personnel at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center noticed the infant had several bruises on her body and multiple broken bones that were in different stages of healing.

An autopsy found Valeria had two broken collar bones and fractures to left femur, tibia and fibula.

The child's body "could no longer fight and heal from these injuries," said forensic pathologist Dr. Chester Gwin.

In interviews with police Sierra tried to blame several people for the injuries, including the child's mother, nieces, nephews, pediatricians and the baby herself.

The explanations given by Sierra did not match the injuries, according to police.

A jury found Sierra guilty on Thursday and sentenced him to life in prison.