Waxhaw police asking for help in search for missing man

Waxhaw police are asking for help to find a missing man who left his Waxhaw home Monday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said Garr Michael Cheskin’s car was located in Stallings, parked near the Scott Clark Toyota dealership.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mob boss arrested in Waxhaw

Waxhaw Police are searching for Garr Michael Cheskin. Waxhaw PD says Cheskin left home this morning in Waxhaw and has not been heard from since. His car was located in Stallings parked near the Scott Clark Toyota dealership. Anyone with info is asked to call @WaxhawPolice @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/vKx8Qb0w0e — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 26, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waxhaw Police Department at 704-843-0353 or the nearest police agency.

(WATCH BELOW: Retired NYPD officer living in Waxhaw opens up about surviving 9/11 attacks)