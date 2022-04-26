Waxhaw police asking for help in search for missing man

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Waxhaw police are asking for help to find a missing man who left his Waxhaw home Monday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said Garr Michael Cheskin’s car was located in Stallings, parked near the Scott Clark Toyota dealership.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waxhaw Police Department at 704-843-0353 or the nearest police agency.

