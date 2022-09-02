Waxhaw police chief announces retirement

The Waxhaw police chief has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month.

Chief Michael Eiss first came to the Town of Waxhaw as a sergeant in November of 2002 and was appointed chief of police in 2006.

“I have put my heart and soul into this town, and I sincerely believe that I made a difference,” Eiss said. “Now it’s time for me to focus on my family, and my parents need me more than ever.”

When Eiss joined the police department, there were only eight officers. The department has since grown to 34 officers and administrative staff under his supervision.

He has been credited for his effort in creating a strong community policing program.

His other accomplishments include bringing the D.A.R.E. program to Waxhaw, the Citizens Police Academy, and leading his department through the certification process with the North Carolina League of Municipalities.

“I want to thank Chief Eiss for his service to the Waxhaw community and for his commitment to keeping Waxhaw as one of the premier communities to work, live and play,” Town Manager Jeff Wells said. Chief Eiss has given over 27 years of his professional career to local government and public safety. He deserves a well-earned opportunity to focus on his family and enjoy retirement.”

Officials said an interim police chief will be announced at a later date.

