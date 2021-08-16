'Is there any way we can get out?' Afghans in U.S. struggle to help relatives in Kabul

Alexandra Ulmer and Nathan Frandino
·3 min read

By Alexandra Ulmer and Nathan Frandino 

  SAN FRANCISCO/FREMONT, Calif., Aug 16 (Reuters) - As the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, Besmellah Khuram sat in his living room in Sacramento and video-called his family in Afghanistan. 

  His 34-year old brother was terrified of reprisals from the Taliban because he had worked as an IT contractor for foreign charities and the Afghan government, Khuram said. The Taliban enforced a strict version of Sharia law during its 1996-2001 rule, which included administering punishments such as public stonings, whippings and hangings. 

  The brother hoped that Khuram, who had worked with USAID in Afghanistan and now lives in the United States with a green card, might be able to help. 

  "Is there any way we can get out?" Khuram said that his brother asked him. Also staring at Khuram on the screen were his elderly mother, his brother's wife, and their two young children. 

  Khuram, through tears, answered it was impossible to get them out, he recounted to Reuters. 

  "Then there was just silence. No words," Khuram said. 

  He did not disclose his brother's name, citing the need to protect him. 

  Khuram, who now works as a car salesman and is an Afghan community leader in Sacramento, wants the international community and the Biden administration in particular to do more for Afghans. 

  "They stood shoulder by shoulder with the Americans to achieve their mission," he said. "Now it's America's time to stand shoulder by shoulder with Afghans who worked with them, who risked their lives," said Khuram, 36. 

  Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to suspend evacuations. Some clung to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied on the runway, according to footage posted by private Afghan broadcaster Tolo news. 

  Amid criticism over the chaos, President Joe Biden on Monday defended his withdrawal and blamed the Taliban's takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled the country and the unwillingness of the U.S.-trained Afghan army to fight the military group. 

  Some of the roughly 156,000 Afghans living in the United States are clamouring for Washington, which invaded Afghanistan in 2001, to take in more Afghans. 

  "The United States has a moral obligation. Admit as many Afghan refugees as possible," tweeted Khaled Hosseini, author of bestselling novel The Kite Runner, who lives in Northern California. 

  At least 60,000 Afghans live in the San Francisco Bay Area, estimated the Fremont-based Afghan Coalition's executive director Rona Popal, likely making it the largest Afghan community in the United States. 

  Some came as early as the 1980s, fleeing the Soviet invasion, while others arrived recently under Special Immigration Visas granted to at-risk Afghans who worked for the U.S. government. 

  The Afghan Coalition is trying to help Afghans file visa requests for their relatives stuck in the country, Popal said, but there is little else the organization can do. 

  Jawid Amerian, 31, who runs an Afghan food import business in Fremont after arriving in the United States five years ago, said he feels helpless when he speaks to his tearful mother back home. 

  Amerian, originally from Herat, criticized the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. 

  "The timeline was not right. I wish the Biden administration had made a better decision and had not let the country be destroyed by this extremist group," said Amerian. "We do not know what is happening tomorrow in Afghanistan." 

  (Writing and reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Nathan Frandino in Fremont; Editing by Donna Bryson and Stephen Coates) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Airlines told to avoid Afghanistan airspace

    Afghanistan's aviation authority said on Monday the country's airspace had been "released to the military" and advised airlines to avoid its air corridors, prompting major airlines to divert flights in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. The authority did not specify which military, given the collapse of local security forces in the face of the Taliban offensive. But U.S. forces have taken over air traffic control at Kabul airport, where five died on Monday in chaotic scenes https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 with reports of firing in the air and a stampede.

  • How Kabul fell so fast

    As images of desperation emerged from Kabul on Monday, President Biden contended that Afghan capital had fallen to the Taliban because the country's leaders and troops lacked "the will to fight."Why it matters: The U.S. was utterly unprepared for Kabul to fall as quickly as it did, leaving American troops struggling to secure the airport and evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan civilians who aided the U.S. war effort. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Afghanistan: UK to send hundreds more soldiers to speed up evacuation

    Additional troops will bring total number of UK armed forces personnel helping in evacuation efforts to around 900

  • The whole world is watching

    The fall of Afghanistan has painful implications for President Joe Biden.

  • Rep. Jason Crow blasts Biden on Afghanistan "mistakes"

    U.S. Rep. Jason Crow on Monday said President Joe Biden botched the evacuation of Afghanistan and urged the administration to send in troops to evacuate allies still in the country.Crow — a former Army Ranger who served two combat tours in Afghanistan — said the "mistakes" in recent days and weeks led to a "tragic scene" at the Kabul airport as Afghans tried to flee the country amid the Taliban's takeover.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Prince Harry Issues Statement to Military Veterans amid Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

    Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan twice during his 10-year service in the British Army

  • Melting ice could lead to rapid and extreme warming events, study of ancient climate suggests

    The study is based on climate records from the past 66 million years, since the Cenozoic era that began shortly after the extinction of the dinosaurs.

  • ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: A Bunch of Rich Folks Walk Into a Retreat

    Nicole Kidman is a mysterious guru in a star-studded series that feels awfully familiar

  • UPDATE 1-As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy.

  • Jeep dealers taking orders for three 2022 Grand Cherokee trims

    Due to the most recent attempt at a New York International Auto Show being canceled, the all-new two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee got robbed of its public debut. Mopar Insiders reports that the show will go on nevertheless, the outlet's dealer contacts saying Jeep has opened the gates to dealer orders for three trims of the 2022 sport ute. This trim is said to include the optional Entertainment Group that upgrades to a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment screen, available on the Grand Cherokee L for $995, and the Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof available on the Grand Cherokee L for $1,795.

  • Afghan women fear the Taliban will bring back harsh restrictions like barring them from work and punish rule-breakers with stonings

    The Taliban on Sunday seized Kabul and cemented its control of Afghanistan, where it strictly policed and punished women during its last rule.

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE trading Monday as Dow, S&P 500 on track to snap 4-session win streak

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced some selling pressure attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a slowdown in China's economy. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.414 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at lea

  • Panicked people at Kabul airport cling to plane taking off as the Taliban takes over Afghanistan

    Videos of panic at Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, are circulating on social media after the Taliban took control of the country.

  • Biden administration confirms it will boost food stamps by record amount

    The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) on Monday will announce revised nutrition standards dramatically boosting average food stamp benefits, the agency confirmed on Sunday. The $3.5 billion boost approved earlier this year provides about $27 more per person, per month, or over $100 more a month for a household of four, in additional food stamp benefits. The USDA plans a media briefing on Monday to detail the changes, but a spokeswoman for the agency, Kate Waters, confirmed the Times report in an email.

  • Shocking photos show 640 Afghans crammed into fleeing US Air Force plane

    The panicked Afghan citizens were evacuated to Qatar on a US Air Force plane

  • 'Nobody should be surprised': Why Afghan security forces crumbled so quickly to the Taliban

    Analysts say there were signs the Afghan military – unmotivated, disorganized and plagued by low morale – would struggle against the Taliban.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $49,000 Levels. Avoiding sub-$46,500 will be Key

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would give the bulls a run at $49,000…

  • Biden to Give Biggest Permanent Boost to Food-Stamp Benefits

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will give the biggest long-term increase in food stamp benefits in the program’s history, giving Americans more money to buy groceries and adding billions of dollars in costs to the government, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a call Monday.Average benefits in October will go up by more than 25% from pre-pandemic levels for the 42 million people in the program, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity before Monday’s announcement.T

  • Photo of Biden in national security meeting raises accuracy and security questions

    A photo uploaded to Twitter by the White House on Sunday, featuring President Joe Biden meeting virtually with intelligence officials, has many on social media asking questions about the security or accuracy of the photo.

  • Joe Biden’s Surrender Is an Ugly, Needless Disaster

    -With the Taliban retaking Afghanistan amid a frenzied U.S. exit, I am reminded that Robert Gates, Barack Obama’s defense secretary, famously said that Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” That isn’t an exaggeration.Biden opposed the Persian Gulf War (later, reversing his decision and saying George H.W. Bush should have gone all the way to Baghdad) and supported the Iraq War, before opposing the surge in Iraq (not