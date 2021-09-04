What’s the Right Way To Ask For Your Money Back?

Laura Woods
·3 min read
JohnnyGreig / iStock.com
JohnnyGreig / iStock.com

When you spend your hard-earned money on a product or service, you assume it will meet your expectations. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
Someone Owe You Money? How To Get It Back Without Ruining the Relationship

Sometimes products and services don’t deliver, so you need to ask for your money back. You hope to go about this as politely as possible, because as a mature person, being unnecessarily rude isn’t your thing.

Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, recently found herself in this situation. She ordered a product online, and upon arrival, it did not meet her expectations.

“Before getting too worked up about it, I called the customer service line,” she said. “After a long wait — 35 minutes — I spoke with a human who was sweet as pie. They emailed me a pre-paid return label while I was on the phone and explained the steps for a refund.”

See: 6 Rude Money Questions You Should Never Ask (or Answer)
Tips: Do You Have To Tell Your Partner About All Your Purchases?

After returning the item, the full amount was refunded to her credit card.

She said this example illustrates the first step of properly handling a return — assuming positive intent.

“Contact the business with the presumption that they are not trying to cheat you,” she said. “Stay calm. Have all of the dates, order [number and] confirmation [number] ready.”

Helpful: What’s the Right Way To Ask If Someone Has Received a Gift?

Next, she said you should go into the conversation knowing what resolution would please you — i.e., a refund, gift card or a replacement product.

“Having an idea of what you want to happen will make speaking [and/or] negotiating with the business easier,” she said.

When it’s time to talk to someone from the company, Smith said it’s important to take notes.

“Whether speaking, emailing or live-text chatting with the business, jot down what they are saying and the name of the person,” she said. “You may need this later.”

Find Out: How Do You Turn Down Supporting a Charitable Cause?

It’s possible the person you speak with will not be of much help.

“If your first point of contact does not resolve the issue, ask for the manager,” Smith said. Nicely — don’t be a “Karen.”

Sometimes even talking to a manager isn’t helpful. If this is the case, Smith recommended turning the tables on them and asking questions.

For example, she said you might ask “What do I need to do for a refund? If I was your cousin, what would you recommend?”

Important: Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

She said staying calm and being inquisitive can often lead to resolutions.

If, after trying to work with the business, you still haven’t reached a proper resolution, Smith said it’s time to bring in reinforcements.

“From posting on social media to contacting your local investigative reporter, to reporting to the Better Business Bureau — or health department — to speaking with an attorney, you have options to draw attention to the matter,” she said. “Don’t forget to contact your credit card company, [because] occasionally they can be useful in dispute resolutions.”

See: Is It Ever OK To Ask For Cash as a Gift?

She said this is where those notes you took earlier might prove helpful.

Ultimately, you should never hesitate to request a refund if you’re not satisfied with a purchase. However, it’s important to go about this in a polite manner.

In most cases, the employee you’ll be speaking with is not personally responsible for your dissatisfaction with the product or service. Even if they are — or don’t reciprocate your kindness — remaining cool and collected is always the best option.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: July 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What’s the Right Way To Ask For Your Money Back?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A restaurant manager in northern Virginia was so desperate for staff she said she hired people with bad attitudes who scared off customers, a report says

    Sarah White of the Lost Dog Cafe in Virginia told The AP she had to hire rude people to fill job vacancies - but they were deterring customers.

  • Nearly two years after Covid sent them home, remote workers aren't looking back

    "Any attempt to ... be rigid with where people work or how they work, that’s actually a hindrance to continue to retain talent,” said one HR expert.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Emirates will receive the last Airbus A380 ever in November. Here's how the world's largest passenger plane went from revolutionary to reject in just a decade.

    The Airbus A380 superjumbo was supposed to be a game-changing icon, but its end will come in November when the final jet is delivered to Emirates.

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • Vermont has a new solution to tackle the labor crunch: It will pay you $7,500 to move and work in one of its most in-demand jobs

    Vermont's most in-demand jobs include fast-food, restaurant, and retail workers, as well as construction and farm workers.

  • Lexington man found nooses, racist notes at work. Did employer do enough to stop it?

    “His wife worried that he would be killed,” his attorneys wrote in court records. He was losing sleep and “barricaded himself inside a locked office at work.”

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Real estate Q&A: As evictions restart, how should a landlord handle a tenant who hasn’t paid in months?

    Q: Now that evictions are resuming, I need to deal with my tenant who is over six months behind. I have continued paying the mortgage, but it has not been easy. I need the cash flow from a paying tenant before I end up in foreclosure. Is there anything that I should know? —Peter A: The recent Supreme Court decision about the CDC’s eviction moratorium removed the federal roadblock to evicting ...

  • Police chief in Hawaii faces lawsuit for alleged racial discrimination against Asian officer

    The police chief in the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i is being accused of discriminatory and racist behavior toward an Asian American officer in a lawsuit. What the suit is saying: Kaua'i Police Department (KPD) Captain Paul Applegate, 55, filed a suit against KPD Chief Todd Raybuck last week for allegedly discriminating against him when he applied for a promotion last year, reported the Associated Press. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Honolulu, named Kaua'i County, the Kaua'i Police Department, the Kaua'i Police Commission and multiple individuals yet to be determined as Raybuck's co-defendants.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • TCS: India's largest private employer returns to office

    IT services giant TCS says it's ready to go back to the office after 18 months - how will that work?

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Walmart to give 565,000 hourly store associates at least $1 an hour raise in latest wage hike

    It's the retailer’s third wage hike for hourly associates in the last year.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • Nissan Has Also Filed New Skyline Trademarks

    In what seems like a shot at Ford's new claim on the name, Nissan has filed a trademark for model cars in the U.S. and full-sized cars in Canada.

  • Hyundai tackles chip shortage by making its own

    Hyundai Motor has a new plan for beating the global shortage of computer chips.It’s going to make its own.That’s according to a report Friday (September 3) by the Seoul Economy Daily.It says Hyundai is planning to make its own semiconductors for some uses.That as the global shortage forces it and worldwide rivals to halt or slow production.This week saw General Motors say that it would reduce output at most of its North American plants as a result of the problem.Now Hyundai’s research centre and auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis have reportedly led the new chips project.They’ve also worked with manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor.The paper says the new devices will be used in a car to be launched next year.There was no official comment on the report from Hyundai.In June, Reuters reported that it and affiliates were in talks with local chip makers to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.