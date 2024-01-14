There’s a way for David Tepper to shed his local infamy, but it’ll cost him | Opinion

Regarding recent articles about Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper:

How David Tepper can not only shed his local infamy but also become an influential figure in the national debate over taxpayer financing of pro sports: Write a check for the new Panthers stadium.

Every dime.

Lew Powell, Charlotte

Public drinking

Regarding “Charlotte City Council committee OKs adding criminal penalties for these 8 ordinances,” (Jan. 8):

Charlotte City Council should consider the disparity and hypocrisy of re-criminalizing public drinking in response to the issues of one population and one geography while establishing “social districts” encouraging public drinking for another population and geography.

Ironically, the geographies — uptown and Plaza Midwood — are in adjacent zip codes.

We are one city — housed and unhoused, mentally well and unwell, healthy and addicted. The same laws and city codes should apply to all of us, regardless of our potential economic benefit to the Charlotte business community.

Rachel Coley, Charlotte

NC lottery

Regarding “Who’s buying lottery tickets? People in these NC counties spent the most last year,” (Jan. 8):

It is not at all surprising that 10 counties make up 40% of the lottery spending in North Carolina when those same 10 counties represent 43% of the state’s population. What would have been much more interesting would be information on where the other 75% of the $4.3 billion spent on lottery tickets during the last fiscal year went when only about $1 billion of those funds were donated to the state’s public education system.

James N. Alexander, Charlotte

Puckett’s place

Regarding “Derita neighbors fret over old Puckett’s Farm Equipment building, as development looms,” (Jan. 8):

I haven’t been to Puckett’s Farm Equipment in years, but I first went there to buy grass seed and fertilizer. Imagine my surprise when I discovered it was a bar. It was a wonderful place to visit on open mike night. The beer was cheap and the people were friendly.

But third generation owner Gary Puckett is right. Why do people in the community want to save the building now? The community did not support his business, but now they want the building saved.

Allow the man to sell his property. The city of Charlotte has a severe housing shortage, so the developer should be allowed to build apartments. But I must admit, I wish somehow, the developer could incorporate the old building into its plans for the area.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

Biden kickoff

When Joe Biden officially kicked off his 2024 election campaign Jan. 5 in Pennsylvania, he wasted no time highlighting his mounting problems. During his 30-minute speech, he managed to invoke Donald Trump’s name at least 44 times. Anyone with real leadership skills would instead talk to voters about what he’s done, and going to do, to help the country — not about a political opponent he’s worked overtime trying to squash and who isn’t the official nominee yet. Without a doubt Team Biden knows they are in deep trouble, and keep grasping at everything they can.

Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis

Indicted liars

Many members of the Republican caucus agreed that George Santos lied and defrauded voters of his congressional district. Many said he was unfit to serve. Many of these Republicans are the same individuals giving former President Trump a pass on lies, including that he won the 2020 election.

If one indicted liar is unfit to govern, isn’t another?

Patrick Miller, Fleetwood

Yemen bombing

Regarding “Joe Biden Faces Immediate Backlash in US After Bombing Yemen,” (Jan. 12) and related articles:

The U.S. Navy does not need an act of Congress to patrol the seas in the Middle East to stop pirates from attacking U.S. and other foreign ships. They are just doing their job under their original charter. The Navy was attacked along with our British allies. They have the right to self-defense and retaliation.

Albert Guy Dancy, Charlotte