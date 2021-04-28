Way Day 2021: The 50 best deals to shop from Wayfair's biggest sale of the year

Melissa Lee and Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·5 min read
Way Day 2021 is here and there&#39;s tons of great deals to be found.
Way Day 2021 is here and there's tons of great deals to be found.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every once in a while, there's a major savings event that leaves even the most seasoned of deal hunters gobsmacked—including the one that just launched at Wayfair. That's right, friends, we're talking about Way Day 2021—a Black Friday-level sale that happens but once every 365 days and lives up to the hype each and every year: and it starts right now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

With markdowns of up to 80% on everything from outdoor furniture to mattresses and décor, there are some seriously jaw-dropping deals to be had at this year's event, which will run through Thursday, April 29 at 3 a.m. EST.

For the next 48 hours, you'll be privy to kitchen and dining furniture from as low as $24.99 and patio sets at up to 65% off. You'll also be able to shop savings at Wayfair's sister brands, AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane for less, since they're holding similar sales.

There are, quite literally, thousands of price drops to be found during this promotion, and shopping it can be a bit overwhelming. That's why we've already sorted through it all to find 50 of the best price cuts the site has to offer!

And so, without further ado, scroll through to discover some must-shop markdowns available at this massive Wayfair sale.

The best Way Day 2021 deals to shop now

Outdoor furniture

Your patio deserves an upgrade.
Your patio deserves an upgrade.

Ready or not, here comes warm weather! As we approach the end of April, now is the time to refresh your outdoor space for days spent poolside, barbecuing and nights whiled away near the fire pit. Although investing in new outdoor furniture can typically be a pricey endeavor, Wayfair’s massive Way Day sale encompasses tons of incredible markdowns on umbrellas and seating groups galore—read on to discover them.

Garden décor

Add a few planters to your garden for some extra greenery.
Add a few planters to your garden for some extra greenery.

If your beloved plants are in need of a new home, you’ll be psyched to know that there are some awesome deals available on top-rated planters. Regardless of whether you’re looking to move your precious monstera or your much-loved outdoor palm, you can check out markdowns on the additions below.

Entryway furniture

Make it easy to store your shoes the second you walk into your home.
Make it easy to store your shoes the second you walk into your home.

As the first part of your abode that you see when you come home, your entryway is a spot you'll want to make sure is in tip-top shape. Regardless of whether you decide to decorate with a trendy bookcase or some too-cute décor, Wayfair has awesome pieces of entryway furniture on sale right this second.

Rugs and décor

Adding the right accents to your room can help elevate your home.
Adding the right accents to your room can help elevate your home.

Adding the right accents to your living area can help elevate it to new heights. A new rug, for example, can make your floors look less sparse and add a little color to an otherwise monotone setting. Other décor essentials to pick up from this massive promotion include pillows, mirrors and more, all of which are designed to give your home the makeover it deserves on a budget.

Living room furniture

Add a plush couch to your living room so you can lounge in it all day long.
Add a plush couch to your living room so you can lounge in it all day long.

From binging your favorite TV shows to cuddling up on the couch and reading for hours, you probably spend the most time in your living room. So why not give it a spring refresh? Here are a few Way Day furniture items to help you get your living space properly spruced up.

Office furniture

These are the best desks and chairs to liven up your home office.
These are the best desks and chairs to liven up your home office.

With many of us will still be working from home, it's high time to giving that home office furniture a much-needed refresh! Whether that means adding a plush desk chair that will have you sighing in comfort or a sturdy cabinet that will help you get organized, Way Day has a ton of useful options on sale.

Kitchen and dining

All the furniture you need to give your kitchen and dining room a major spruce up.
All the furniture you need to give your kitchen and dining room a major spruce up.

Whipping up a delicious batch of cookies and eating them at your new chic dining table may sound like a dream, but with Wayfair, you can make it a reality. There’s must-have kitchen appliances, gorgeous wooden dining tables and more to be found at this savings event—keep scrolling to see our favorites.

Bedroom furniture

Get ready to relax with these bedroom furniture deals.
Get ready to relax with these bedroom furniture deals.

If you've been spending a substantial amount of time in your bedroom, there’s a good possibility that it's in need of an upgrade. We’re talking a brand-new bed frame, matching nightstands or a roomy dresser, all of which you can snag for less at this huge Wayfair sale. Check 'em out—and more—ahead.

Mattresses and bedding

Sink into a deep sleep with these mattress and bedding deals.
Sink into a deep sleep with these mattress and bedding deals.

A new bed (and bedding to match!) doesn't often come cheap—but, thanks to this year’s Way Day sale, you can save on both. From memory foam mattresses to customer-loved sheet sets, here are some of the best deals we spotted on these items at the annual savings event.

Lighting

Brighten up your home with some mood lighting as the sun goes down.
Brighten up your home with some mood lighting as the sun goes down.

From hanging illuminators to wall fixtures, the right lights can add so much to your home aesthetic and help you set the right mood. Below are some of our favorites from the event to help you get shopping!

Shop the Way Day 2021 Sale

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Way Day 2021: Shop the best deals from Wayfair's biggest sale of the year

Recommended Stories

  • 30 Frozen Cocktails You’ll Want to Drink All Summer Long

    Margaritas , sangria and Aperol spritzes are...

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Cancer care ‘no longer safe’ as NHS has too few medics to cope with backlog

    Cancer care ‘no longer safe’ as NHS has too few medics to cope with backlog Five reasons why June 21 won’t be the return to normal we thought Comment: Europe is frighteningly close to another Covid blunder Army of Covid marshals recruited for roles that could last until 2023 Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Cancer services are "no longer safe" as there are too few medics to cope with a backlog of patients waiting for scans and X-rays since the pandemic, medics have warned. The Royal College of Radiologists said a third more consultants – almost 2,000 doctors – were needed to cope with demand, even before the crisis hit. Its census of more than 1,000 specialists found that nearly half are now planning to cut their hours, and a fifth are considering leaving the NHS. The number of patients facing long waits for tests such as MRI scans, ultrasounds and gastroscopies has risen 10-fold in the past year, with 327,663 patients waiting at least six weeks, up from 29,832 a year ago. One medic told the census: “We cannot deliver adequate services for our patients” while another said “we can no longer provide cancer and acute care safely.” Follow the latest updates below.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

    The Catwoman is in our midst.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed in a lawsuit against the Daily Mail that churches are disassociating with him because the tabloid reported he had a secret romance with Jane Krakowski

    Both Lindell and Krakowski denied a Daily Mail report that he had a "secret nine-month romance" with the "30 Rock" star.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • A couple on TikTok found a hidden shower behind a wall while renovating their first home

    The couple bought the house with a $150,000 budget, and TikTok commenters think the bonus shower could increase the value of the home.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Biden's Afghanistan peace envoy on Tuesday about how women will be protected if the hard-line Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw, and threatened to withhold funding if rights gains are reversed. "I don’t believe under any circumstances that the United States Senate will support assistance for Afghanistan, especially under the World Bank’s program which provides budget support, if the Taliban has taken a governing role that ends civil society advances and rolls back women’s rights," said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

  • 7 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before April ends

    Check out the silly "17 Again," the thrilling "Snowpiercer," and the classic "Can't Hardly Wait" before they leave Netflix.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin brushes off the idea of switching parties: 'I've never considered it from that standpoint'

    "I'm sorry if you don't like it," the conservative Democrat of West Virginia told Vox. "It's who I am."

  • Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

    Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported. "If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this." Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back. "I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

  • Bill Gates disagreed with sharing 'the recipe' for the coronavirus vaccines, but it doesn't mean he's refusing to expand production in developing nations

    Bill Gates is being accused of refusing to share COVID vaccine formulas with developing nations after a recent interview was taken out of context.

  • Trump angrily reviews the 2021 Oscars

    Former President Donald Trump is once again mad about the Oscars — and not just for the reasons you might think. On Tuesday, Trump released a statement complaining about Sunday's Academy Awards, and he seemed surprisingly hung up on the show being referred to as the Oscars. "What used to be called The Academy Awards" now is "called the 'Oscars' — a far less important and elegant name," he wrote. While producers in 2013 re-branded the awards ceremony as just the Oscars in advertising, the two terms are still used interchangeably, and the Academy's official website referenced this year's show as the "93rd Academy Awards." The ceremony is also often called the Academy Awards during the telecast, and the "Oscar" nickname itself dates back to the 1930s. Trump, who has long offered his negative reviews of the Oscars including while in office, also gleefully pointed out the show's ratings plummeted to an all-time low this year while demanding the Academy "go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right." Fifteen years ago would be the 2006 Oscars, so perhaps he's just a big fan of Crash. Either way, after an Oscars that did draw heavy criticism all around for its disastrous ending, one of Trump's top complaints apparently being the actual name of the ceremony was certainly an unexpected take. Still, he certainly wasn't the first person to slam this year's show as being a bit "boring," and he offered at least one reasonably popular take: "ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST." Trump, though, may have a particular person in mind. "The Academy Awards last night were absolutely terrible — boring, ugly sets, everything," Trump said back in 2015. "I have the perfect host for next year: me." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

  • A 27-year-old American golfer broke down in tears while calling his father to tell him he qualified for his first PGA Tour event

    Michael Visacki had been grinding for nearly eight years in hopes of making a PGA Tour event. On Monday, he did it.

  • Indonesia mourns fallen submarine crew

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent his condolences on Monday to the families of the crew aboard a submarine found at the bottom of the sea just one day earlier."I send my deepest condolence for the passing of 53 navy members onboard KRI Nanggala-402 who had fallen during an assignment in the waters north of Bali."In his address to the nation, the president also said the government would pay for the education of the lost crew members' children.Meanwhile, Indonesians mourn the loss of their friends and family members aboard the submarine.One victim's uncle said he hopes the crew members’ bodies will be found and returned."We'd already given our nephew to the government to serve in the military. Now that he has fallen in the operation, we hope the government will return his remains to us after all the official ceremonies, because each of us has our own religion, like Hinduism."The Indonesian submarine had lost contact during a weapons drill last week.The country’s top Navy chief blamed the accident on “forces of nature” and not the crew.More than a dozen helicopters and ships searched the area where contact was lost with the help of the U.S., Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.On Sunday, military officials said the submarine had been found broken into at least three parts at the bottom of the Bali Sea.Indonesia, Southeast Asia's most-populous country, has sought to revamp its military, but its ageing equipment has been the cause of several fatal accidents in recent years.