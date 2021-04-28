Way Day 2021: Shop patio furniture for up to 65% off right now at Wayfair

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Vibrant and luxurious patio furniture is available for major discounts at Wayfair.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With Way Day 2021 in full-effect, there are so many discounts to comb through that it can be hard to know where to even start. To help you sort through the oasis of deals to be found at Wayfair, our top choice for shopping for furniture online, we've picked out some of the best deals available on relaxing patio furniture from this savings event.

From now until Tomorrow, April 29, full furniture sets, singular pieces, patio umbrellas and more are on sale for up to 65% off. Shoppers will also get free shipping on their orders.

Couples looking to make their backyard spaces the new after-work hangout can take a look at Sol 72 Outdoor's wicker loveseat (on sale for $649.99 from $1,381), which Wayfair customers have praised for the comfort of its cushions and stylish design. Sol 72 Outdoor also has a large seven-piece seating group (on sale for $1,449.99 from $2,460) for those with larger families.

It certainly doesn't hurt to have some shade on your patio, so a wide umbrella would also be a useful purchase. Beachcrest Home has a 9-foot market umbrella (once $129.99, now $49.99) that's beloved by more than 8,600 Wayfair buyers and can tilt to block out sunlight. It also features an easy crank handle. For something with more coverage, there's Sol 72 Outdoor's 9-foot market umbrella (once $219.89, now $119.99), which customers have praised for covering patio tables well and resisting strong winds.

For those pieces and more, check out our picks for the best patio furniture deals you can buy for Way Day 2021.

Patio furniture

Mistana&#39;s garden bench is both stylish and comfortable.
Patio furniture sets

This Sol 72 Outdoor furniture set is spacious and comfortable for big crowds in the backyard.
Fire pits

Millwood Pines&#39;s fire pit is small enough to complement a patio while also keeping folks warm.
Patio umbrellas

Beachcrest Home&#39;s 9-foot patio umbrella is both spacious and adjustable thanks to its tilted design.
Shop Patio Furniture at Way Day 2021

