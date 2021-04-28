Way Day 2021: Shop patio furniture for up to 65% off right now at Wayfair

Refinery29

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, Way Day, kicked off in the wee hours of this Wednesday morning. Since surfing the massive home retailer's swell of up-to-80%-off deals can prove to be a lot, we're breaking down the best markdowns worth carting — starting with the scores that were made for small spaces and tight budgets. Ahead, click into our deal-highlight reel of the savviest Way Day furniture sale finds that come customer-approved for working well inside cramped homes. We gathered up a bunch of clever goods from dual-purpose storage pieces to streamlined sofas and compact office furniture with thousands of reviews, top-notch star ratings, and major price cuts. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.55% Off Coastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table With Storage12,314 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars"By far my favorite pice so far. With the different colors in the wood and the black legs, it ties all of my random living room prices together allowing me to slowly make my small space comfy and cute all the same." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairCoastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage, $, available at Wayfair47% Off Dotted Line Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack1,616 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars"Great for small spaces that need organization. Have a wall heater by my back door so getting something larger wasn't optimal. It lines flush with the wall, so no bumping into it. I use the top shelf with a basket and keep our dog's stuff there. Then use the other shelves for my 'outside' shoes. The umbrella holder can also hold winter gear like ice scrapers as well." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairDotted Line Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack, $, available at Wayfair31% Off Hashtag Home Elrosa Vanity Set55 reviews and 4.2 out of 5 stars"I actually got this to use as a desk in my apartment during COVID (just didn't install the mirror). It's super easy to assemble, just screw the legs on." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairHashtag Home Elrosa Makeup Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror, $, available at Wayfair21% Off Wade Logan Square Arm Loveseat564 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars"This loveseat was perfect for my very small apartment space. It comfortably fit about 2 adults and was plenty large enough for me to lounge around on. It was also a very nice aesthetic design and I got lots of compliments on it. The one caveat I will make is that it's very very firm. It's not a fluffy, lounging couch, and you obviously can't stretch out on it, so just keep that in mind. It was perfect for me and would be excellent for an office or waiting rooms or the like. It was also very durable and stood up to two years of pets and heavy use. It was quick and very easy to put together by myself." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWade Logan 53.75" Square Arm Loveseat, $, available at Wayfair45% Off Gracie Oaks Corner Desk96 reviews and 4.4 out of 5 stars"Fits the space perfectly. We needed a desk that took up as little space as possible and this is the perfect solution. Love that there are shelves along the bottom in order to add computer hardware and external devices and still have enough space for sitting. The quality and look are great. Even has a drawer to add work clutter." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairGracie Oaks Corner Desk, $, available at Wayfair29% Off Kelly Clarkson Home Negley Flared Arm Slipcovered Loveseat19 reviews and 4.8 out of 5 stars"Love it with the ottoman. Perfect size and I like that it is deep and oversized." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairKelly Clarkson Home Negley 68" Flared Arm Slipcovered Loveseat, $, available at Wayfair20% Off Zipcode Design Coby Leaning/Ladder Desk304 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars"Perfect desk for a small in-home office space. Assembly was fast and I was able to do it by myself. The shelves + lower cubby offer a ton of storage space and allows for a clean workspace." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairZipcode Design Coby Leaning/Ladder Desk, $, available at Wayfair42% Off Novogratz Helix Bar Cart490 reviews and 4.3 out of 5 stars"Exactly what I was looking for, apartment sized, fits perfectly and was easy to put together." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairNovogratz Helix Bar Cart, $, available at Wayfair64% Off Mistana Boevange-Sur-Attert Velvet Flared Arm Loveseat213 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars"Lucious and handy! Beautiful workmanship. A little jewel. Goes so well in our small living room. Ordered another just like it!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairMistana Boevange-sur-Attert 57.5" Velvet Flared Arm Loveseat, $, available at Wayfair52% Off Winston Porter Macy Kitchen Cart With Granite Top2947 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars"This is a very nice small cart. Fits nicely in a small space but big enough to hold enough wine bottles and wine glasses. Nice to have a drawer for accessories. Good for the price and easy to assemble." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWinston Porter Macy Kitchen Cart with Granite Top, $, available at Wayfair23% Off Mercer41 Daulton Wide Velvet Side Chair1025 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars"This chair is perfect! I needed something pretty small to fit comfortably at a vintage desk I purchased and this fit the bill. This chair is perfect! I needed something pretty small to fit comfortably at a vintage desk I purchased and this fit the bill. It was easy to assemble and the color is lush." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairMercer41 Daulton 20" Wide Velvet Side Chair, $, available at Wayfair20% Off Hashtag Home Detweiler Console Table863 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars"I needed a narrow entranceway console for keys, Covid supplies - a place to drop things on the way in and on the way out of my condo. This was perfect. It is modern, narrow, and solid. It was easy to put together - I am 65 and a single woman." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairHashtag Home Detweiler 50.25'' Console Table, $, available at Wayfair22% Off George Oliver Kamile End Table2232 reviews and 4.8 out of 5 stars"Sturdy, modern little table. Perfect for laptop and coffee while working from home. I think hot items are okay on the surface but I still put a coaster so I don't damage the beautiful table!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairGeorge Oliver Kamile End Table, $, available at Wayfair 