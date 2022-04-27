Way Day 2022 has finally arrived—Here are the top 10 deals you can get at Wayfair

Shop the 10 best Way Day 2022 deals on sofas, coffee tables, patio furniture and more.

We’ve waited with bated breath for Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year to arrive, and now the wait is finally over! The Way Day 2022 sale is happening today, April 27 through tomorrow, April 28, giving shoppers the chance to save up to 80% on bedding, rugs, patio furniture, home decor, kitchen appliances and much more.

With thousands of markdowns on everything home-related, Way Day might be a bit daunting for the casual shopper, but like always, our deals experts are here to help you find the best stuff all at incredible, low prices. If you need some help shopping this massive sale, we’ve combed through all of the Way Day 2022 offerings to select the top ten deals worth adding to your cart, based on both reviews and sale pricing. Check them out below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating this list routinely.

1. Perdue Square Arm Sleeper

This velvet tufted sleeper is one of the most popular items on sale right now.

This square arm sleeper by Mercury Row is one of Wayfair’s best-selling sofas, having garnered positive ratings from more than 17,000 shoppers. Ideal for small spaces, it comfortably sits two and can be folded out to turn into a bed. It’s selling fast, but still available in four velvet shades: green, royal blue, rust and black.

Get the Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-inch Square Arm Sleeper for $479.99 (Save $385.01)

2. Alfonso 4-Person Seating Group

Upgrade your deck with this discounted wicker set.

If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor patio setup, the Alfonso seating group comes highly rated from more than 2,000 Wayfair shoppers for being a great value set that’s easy to assemble and maintain. Made of brown wicker ratan, this set features a loveseat, two chairs and a rectangular coffee table, all of which are designed to resist corrosion, rust and fading. The removable, polyester-filled cushions with water-resistant covers are also included.

Get the Highland Dunes Alfonso 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions for $407.37 (Save $189.12)

3. Hillsby Oriental Area Rug

Add a colorful centerpiece to your room with this top-rated oriental rug.

After buying the teal and yellow version during last year’s Way Day, I’m one of the many thousands of customers who proudly endorses the vibrant Hillsby Oriental rug. This polypropylene area rug is much loved for its geometric pattern that makes for a stunning addition to hardwood floors in any room. It’s available in a variety of colors to match your aesthetic. Choose between a softer, slightly deeper pile height (0.38 inches) or a 0.26 inch option for more high-traffic areas.

Get the Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug from $12.41 (Save $38.01 to $449.34)

4. Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Bed

This discounted bed is fit for royalty.

This modern, clean headboard is a favorite among Wayfair shoppers for providing an old-school glamor look without the high price tag. It features a nailhead trim and all-over button tufting and is available in three neutral shades: gray, navy and beige. Note that as a low-profile bed, reviewers recommend a box spring and thick mattress if you prefer an elevated look.

Get the Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed from $163.54 (Save $72.12 to $103.72)

5. Wayfair Sleep Plush Gel Mattress

Catch some restful ZZZs on Wayfair's popular memory foam mattresses.

If you prefer to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, look no further than Wayfair’s 10-inch plush, gel mattress. With more than 20,000 reviews and counting plus a 4.6-star rating overall, multiple buyers claim this mattress strikes the perfect soft-yet-firm balance and does a great job of forming to your body shape.

Get the Wayfair Sleep 10-inch Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $172.47 (Save $102.52 to $140.76)

6. Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set

These sheets have a crisp, hotel-like quality, according to shoppers.

These budget-friendly Wayfair Basics sheets have amassed a whopping 114,000 reviews, making them one of the most favored items on the Wayfair site. Made of 100 percent microfiber, this sheet set is built to last in the wash and remain non-pilling and wrinkle-resistant. Sets include one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases, and are available in 25 color options.

Get the Wayfair Basics 1800 Thread Count Microfiber Sheet Set from $16.82 (Save $29.24 to $33.22)

7. Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table

Add a rustic charm to your living area with this highly rated wood coffee table.

This farmhouse-style rectangular coffee table has a spacious, 49-inch top and lower shelf for extra storage. It’s made of solid wood and comes in espresso, pine, grey and beige stains, with metal, x-shaped legs for a modern-yet-rustic vibe. More than 14,000 reviewers agree its sturdy, well-made and easy to assemble.

Get the Sand & Stable Laguna Solid Wood 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage from $147.94 (Save $286.11)

8. Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand

Add a quaint, charming aesthetic to your TV room.

Made to fit televsions up to 54 inches, the Lorraine TV stand combines style and practicality with its spacious, sliding barn door cabinets and open shelving for media players. It measures 54 inches by 32 inches by 15.5 inches to, meaning it won’t overwhelm your space. With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, it’s certainly a fan-favorite among Wayfair customers.

Get the Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for $119.99 (Save $170)

9. Larkie Steel Ladder Bookcase

This tall bookshelf has enough space to display all sorts of decor.

This trendy ladder bookcase features four shelves with enough depth to fit plants, books and picture frames with ease, making it a versatile piece for your living room or at-home office. It’s also narrow enough to fit smaller spaces without jutting out, according to shoppers, who’ve granted it an overall 4.7-star rating.

Get the 17 Stories Larkie Steel Ladder Bookcase for $73.99 (Save $14)

10. Brockham Grommet Curtain Panels

Save close to $20 on these elegant, floor-length curtains.

In need of a window treatment this Way Day? These 4.8-star rated blackout curtains will certainly do the trick of elevating your room. Made with 100% polyester, this curtain set features a transparent top layer atop a solid blackout layer to keep your room cool and let minimal amounts of light in.

Get the Rosdorf Park Brockham Solid Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panels (Set of 2) for $41.11 (Save $18.88)

