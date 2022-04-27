Way Day 2022 sale: Save $350 on the iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum at Wayfair

Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
·2 min read
Way Day 2022: Save $350 on the iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum
Way Day 2022: Save $350 on the iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Way Day 2022 is upon us, and that means deep discounts on just about everything across Wayfair's extensive site. We'll be updating you with all the latest and greatest Way Day deals we can find, but many of them are already selling out fast so you'll want to add to cart sooner than later. This includes the stellar deal on a top-rated robot vacuum we just found that you won't want to miss.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The iRobot Roomba i6+ is currently available at Wayfair for $350 off, ringing up at $479.99 during Way Day 2022. It is one of the better robot vacuums we've tested, having aced our dirt pickup tests, successfully weaving between furniture legs with ease, fitting neatly under shelves, and gliding over carpets and rugs effortlessly. Strictly in terms of its performance, the i6+ is top tier.

Mother’s Day 2022: The 73 best Mother's Day 2022 deals on flowers, chocolate, home goods and fashion

lululemon: Refresh your spring activewear with best-selling lululemon leggings, shorts and hoodies

On top of its powerful performance, the i6+ also has an impressive feature set. While many modern robot vacuums have some form of app support, iRobot’s Home Genius Intelligence app is one of the best there is. This app builds smart maps of your home that depict everywhere the device is able to travel. You can then set up Clean Zones to have the i6+ just clean (or avoid) those areas, or schedule event-based cleaning such as cleaning under your kitchen table after you've left for work.

It's not just about the app, though. The "+" in this Roomba's model alludes to the fact that it's self-emptying. That means the i6+'s charging station isn't just for rejuvenating the Roomba after a cleaning session: It has its own built-in vacuum to empty out the i6+'s bag once it's full. With a 3.8-liter reservoir, that means you'll only have to empty it about once a month.

Our only complaint with the i6+ was that it was a bit too expensive at full price. But at $350 off—one of the steepest price cuts we've ever seen for this model—it's an excellent Way Day 2022 deal.

Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ at Wayfair for $479.99 (Save $350).

All the best Way Day 2022 deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Way Day 2022: Save $350 on the iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wauwatosa restaurant adds robot server

    A Wauwatosa restaurant is using a robot server system to help the human wait staff. FOX6 got an up-close look inside Golden Nest Pancake and Café.

  • Apple's Self Service Repair program is now open to iPhone owners in the US

    Apple has launched its do-it-yourself repair service program in the US, and you can even rent toolkits if necessary.

  • Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

    Ether has promised to do better. It has promised to go to the next level, edging out crypto rivals and even outshining the godfather, bitcoin. The No.2 cryptocurrency was supposed to be weeks away from the "merge", a transformative June upgrade of its blockchain Ethereum to make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry, holding out the prospect of a meaner and cleaner crypto future.

  • ‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

    Computer monitoring software is helping companies spy on their employees to measure their productivity – often without their consent Your bosses could be tracking your every move online. Illustration: Ben Hickey When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home becam

  • How to stream ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3

    Everything you need to know about how to watch Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+, including when the new season is expected to premiere.

  • Your Smartphone Could Be Emitting Dangerous Levels of Radiation

    These are the top offending smartphones based on research from Germany’s Federal Office for Radiation Protection.

  • Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investments

    Computers using light rather than electric currents for processing, only years ago seen as research projects, are gaining traction and startups that have solved the engineering challenge of using photons in chips are getting big funding. In the latest example, Ayar Labs, a startup developing this technology called silicon photonics, said on Tuesday it had raised $130 million from investors including chip giant Nvidia Corp.

  • Never lose your car in a parking lot again thanks to this $16 Anker gadget

    The nifty tool pins your car's location to a map — and it also charges your phone and streams music. Talk about a co-pilot!

  • This genius gadget removes years worth of lint from your dryer — and it’s down to $11

    Save 45% now — and money and energy later — with this dryer vent cleaning kit at Amazon.

  • GTA V Next-Gen Quietly Gets A Bunch Of Welcome Boosts, Improvements

    Rockstar Games quietly patched Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, adding a handful of small but highly requested tweaks to the next-gen version of the nearly decade-old game. Players have also noticed new files added to the PC version of the game hinting that next-gen improvements will soon be available there as well.

  • South Korean researchers develop first-ever computer that can save data without power

    A research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea announced on Monday that they have developed the first computer that can save data without the use of a power supply. Led by KAIST electrical engineering professor Jung Myoung-soo, the research team created the Lightweight Persistence Centric System, also known as Light PC, reported The Korea Herald. In the case of a power shutdown, the device converts data into a non-volatile state which allows the computer’s information to remain as it is without losing data.

  • How an NFT creator lost $34 million due to a smart contract error

    Smart contracts are an essential aspect of NFT sales, but flaws in the code could have dire consequences—from lost money to entire crypto communities dissolving.

  • Top iPhone deals today include an iPhone SE 2 for under $285

    If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone, but don’t want to pay a huge amount for a brand new iPhone 13, you’ve likely looked for deals at all kinds of outlets. One place that may not come immediately to mind is GameStop. But there are some great iPhone deals available there, including one for an … The post Top iPhone deals today include an iPhone SE 2 for under $285 appeared first on BGR.

  • Mexico's top court strikes down controversial cellphone registry with biometric data

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a plan to create a national cellphone user registry with biometric data is unconstitutional, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government, which backed the measure. The decision is a relief for cell phone carriers, which would have had to cover the costs of collecting the data. Out of the 11-member court, nine justices joined in invalidating the registry, which would have included fingerprints or eye biometrics, on constitutional grounds, and two voted in favor of partial invalidation.

  • Nvidia Lovelace Gaming GPUs may be more powerful than AMD’s RDNA 3

    Rumors continue to abound about the next set of graphics cards Nvidia and AMD are expected to put out. This time, though, the rumors appear to be leaning towards Nvidia. The new rumors point towards future Nvidia Lovelace gaming GPUs utilizing TSMC’s 4N process node. If true, this could give it a slight advantage over … The post Nvidia Lovelace Gaming GPUs may be more powerful than AMD’s RDNA 3 appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple opens Self Service Repair to US iPhone users

    After dropping the news last November, Apple has officially opened the service to users in the U.S. "Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 3,000 Independent Repair Providers," the company notes in a release. As a result, in the US, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.

  • Need a new laptop? Or a tablet? The Lenovo Flex 5 is $270 off right now — its lowest price ever

    It's a laptop, a tablet (with pen!) and everything in between, and it's never been cheaper.

  • iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 on Tuesday, April 26th. With WWDC 2022 scheduled to start on June 6th, it’s possible that iOS 15.5 will be the final major update for iOS 15 ahead of the debut of iOS 16 this fall. All of the devices that were supported … The post iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • The 30 Best MacBook Pro Accessories To Help You Get the Most Out of Your Laptop

    From camera covers to wireless mice, Bluetooth keyboards and more, we’ve rounded up our favorite must-have MacBook Pro accessories.

  • Early Money: A San Francisco startup is hoping to lure new people into home swapping

    Kindred isn't aiming to be the next Airbnb. Instead, it's focusing on people who want to join a network of home swappers.