Way Day is live—shop Wayfair deals on furniture, bedding and more before Black Friday

Jon Winkler and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·4 min read
Update your home with these Wayfair deals during the big October Way Day sales event.
Way Day 2022 officially kicked off today, October 26 with some of the best deals of the year on kitchen appliances, furniture and home goods. To save big on all the essentials you need to make your home as cozy as possible ahead of Black Friday 2022, Wayfair is bringing back its biggest event of the year with a plethora of deals for your budget. Keep scrolling for the best Wayfair deals available!

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor set to fully enjoy next summer or just needing some new dishes, Wayfair has markdowns on all that and more right now. During the retailer's Our Big Sale is Back event, you can save as much as 80% across all categories.

The best Wayfair deals you can shop

  1. Freeport Park Foshee 9-Foot Market Umbrella for from $40.99 (Save $17.01 to $24)

  2. Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag Novelty Area Rug from $41.99 (Save $20 to $90)

  3. House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece Comforter Set for $49.99 (Save $110)

  4. Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Titanium 12-Piece Cutlery Set with Block for $97.16 (Save $112.83) 

  5. Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella from $150.09 (Save $295.66 to $349.90) 

  6. Loon Peak Ermont Hardwood Dark Red Meranti Potting Bench for $111.99 (Save $138)

  7. Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand from $157.99 (Save $34 to $147)

  8. Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan Patio Bar Stool Set of 2 for $224.99 (Save $445.81)

  9. Mellow Hana 73.50-Inch Square Arm Sofa from $529.99 (Save $30 to $148.31)

  10. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $679.99 (Save $479.95) 

Wayfair kitchen deals

Upgrade your home chef set-up and cookware collection with favorites from All-Clad, Cuisinart and more.

Wayfair outdoor furniture and décor deals

Want to have a backyard barbecue or some porch hangouts next summer? Take advantage of these markdowns on outdoor entertaining essentials right now at Wayfair.

Wayfair bed and bath deals

Spruce up two of the most important places in your home with Wayfair's selection of deals on bedding and bathroom must-haves.

Wayfair furniture deals

Refresh your interiors for less by shopping deals on sofas, nightstands, desks and more right now at Wayfair.

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales and it is having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, starts today, October 26 and runs through tomorrow, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, there are tons of must-have deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The second Way Day event starts today, October 26 and will run through tomorrow, October 27 this year.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last? 

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours—and this week's sale is no different. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast. 

What are the best Way Day 2022 deals? 

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 deals include savings across all categories. Right now, you can shop Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.

With Way Day 2022 officially underway, you can tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% on everything from countertop appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Back in April of this year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal. 

Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

Absolutely! Way Day is usually once a year, so the second round of savings is a true reason to celebrate and shop! There is no membership needed to enjoy up to 80% off sitewide. If you're looking to pick up a few things or completely revamp your interiors, Wayfair is sure to have what you're looking for.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Way Day 2022: Wayfair deals on furniture, bedding before Black Friday

