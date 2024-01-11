‘Way to fumble the bag.’ Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife breaks silence over his record contract

Keeping it classy.

Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife has responded to online critics who said that she missed out on some major coin in her divorce.

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat coach, 53, signed a record, new eight-year contract extension to remain the team’s head in a deal worth roughly $120 million.

It’s reportedly the biggest contract in terms of total salary ever given to an NBA coach.

Almost immediately, keyboard warriors were all over Nikki Spoelstra, who finalized her divorce from her husband of seven years back in November.

Nikki Spoelstra/Instagram screenshot

On her Instagram Stories. the former Heat dancer (née Sapp) quoted one particularly harsh critic who wrote her, “Way to fumble the bag,” and posted underneath:

“Lol. I’m going to address this comment NOT as it pertains to my personal life choices but as it relates to a general thought process that I believe a lot of people have and that a lot of people have harassed me with over the years,” said the 36 year old texts over screen.

“According to crass, ignorant, uninformed society at large, women can’t ‘win.’ Women can’t be genuinely in love with someone successful. No, they’re pretending and they’re in it for the money. And if a woman chooses to not be with a successful partner, apparently she’s an idiot.”

The mother of three — 5-year-old Santiago, 3-year-old Dante and 1-year-old Ruby — continued by saying that she made the decision to address the haters instead of staying silent.

Her message? Kindness goes a long way.

“And no, I won’t ignore it. IgNoRiNg iT (harassment) for years messed with my emotional health and people need to have a better understanding of how their words can affect other people. Not just me. But people. In general. Be nicer.”

There was no reason for the dissolution of marriage, which took place at Vizcaya in July 2016, save for irreconcilable differences.

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” Erik and Nikki wrote in a joint statement issued exclusively to the Miami Herald late last year. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”