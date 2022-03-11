Any way you slice it: Seven droolworthy pies to try on Pi Day

You don’t have to be a mathematician to appreciate March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day.

Monday marks the annual holiday honoring π, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and a number whose digits go on forever.

And what better way to celebrate than with perfectly round, aptly named pie? Sweet or savory, graham cracker crust or buttery pastry — it’s all fair game.

At Dulce D Leche in Ashland, a just out of the oven strawberry rhubarb pie in the hands of owner Jules Remenar, March 10, 2022.

When it comes to pies, MetroWest has a storied tradition dating back to Colonial times. Marlborough pie, an apple custard pie, is likely named for either the local city or its English namesake, according to Eater. The pie recipe allowed early colonists to transform apples that were on the verge of spoilage into a sweet treat that has continued to grace many Thanksgiving dinner tables in the years since.

Today, a number of bakeries and restaurants in MetroWest and Greater Milford serve pies that are sure to instill a greater appreciation for the number 3.14159… well, you get the gist.

Here are a few picks to get you started:

Dulce D Leche Pastry Chef Dayana Martim weaves a lattice top on a blueberry pie at the Ashland store, March 10, 2022.

5 Edgell Road, Framingham, or 200 Homer Ave, Ashland

The key to Dulce D Leche’s decadent pies? All-butter crusts. The pies are a menu standout at Dulce D Leche — no easy feat in a bakery known for its mouthwatering gelato and sweets.

There will be pies available in the case for Pi Day, but owner Jules Remenar said pre-order is preferred. The bakery’s Ashland location can usually have custom pies ready in under four hours, he said.

A pecan pie from Out Post Farm in Holliston.

300 Prentice St., Holliston

You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy a pie from Out Post — this turkey farm sells fresh pies all year round. Go classic with apple pie, or try strawberry rhubarb or peach for a taste of summer. Whole pies are available at the farm stand, or you can add a slice of pie to your order at Out Post’s restaurant.

A slice of chocolate peanut butter pie at Lookout Farm in Natick.

89 Pleasant St., South Natick

Belkin Family Lookout Farm’s signature chocolate peanut butter pie and apple pie will be available for purchase on Sunday and Monday at the farm’s market.

You can also pick up slices of these comforting classics at The Greenhouse, Lookout’s picturesque covered dining restaurant.

A fresh baked apple pie at Lookout Farm in Natick.

911 Edgell Road, Framingham

For a more savory Pi Day celebration, look no further than the turkey or chicken pot pies at CJ’s Northside Grill. This hearty comfort food delivers all the best Thanksgiving flavors, wrapped up in a flaky, buttery crust. Bonus: on Thursday nights, pot pies are buy one, get one half off.

A Boston cream pie at Davidian's Farm Market in Northborough.

500 Church St., Northborough

Davidian’s has been a Northborough mainstay for more than 100 years, and pies are just some of the many treats you can find at the farm market. French silk pie and “fruit of the forest” pie round out the selection, in addition to standard flavors like apple and pumpkin.

115 Apex Drive, Marlborough, or 232 Turnpike Road, Westborough (additional locations in West Boylston and Shrewsbury)

Sweet, creamy ricotta pie is on the menu at Gerardo’s Italian Bakery, which opened its Marlborough location last year. Cannoli and lobster tails may not be typical Pi Day fare, but the bakery case at Gerardo’s might tempt you.

Key lime and chocolate cream ice cream pies at New City Microcreamery, available for Pi Day preorders at New City's Hudson and Cambridge locations.

28 Main St., Hudson, or 403 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Do you like your pies on the chillier side? New City Microcreamery has you covered with two types of ice cream pie available for Pi Day.

The Key lime pie comes with a lime base, Key lime curd, graham cracker crumble and meringue swirl, according to New City’s website. The chocolate cream pie is a chocolate base with chocolate pudding, fudge, graham cracker crumble and a whipped cream swirl. Pre-orders are available for pickup between Saturday and Monday.

Abby Patkin is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. Follow Abby on Twitter @AMPatkin. She can be reached at apatkin@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Pi Day: Pie shops West of Boston that you need to try